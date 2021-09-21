Mark A. Chertok, Esq. Honored with a Lifetime Achievement Award by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide
New York, NY, September 21, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Mark A. Chertok, Esq. of New York, New York has been honored with a Lifetime Achievement Award by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide for his outstanding contributions and high level of success in the field of law. These honorees are recognized for their achievements, credentials, contributions or longevity in their chosen fields. They are dedicated and have worked hard to reach the pinnacle of their careers. These exceptional individuals will be highlighted on the Strathmore Who’s Who Worldwide website for life.
About Mark A. Chertok, Esq.
With over 40 years’ experience and over 35 years’ with his current firm, Mark A. Chertok, Esq. serves as a Senior Partner for Sive, Paget & Riesel, P.C., which is a national law firm specializing in environmental law based in New York City.
Mark Chertok was recognized as one of the Best Lawyers in 2013 and 2019, New York City "Lawyer of the Year” for Environmental Law, Chambers USA: America's Leading Lawyers for Business, and New York Metro Area Superlawyer for Environmental Law from 2006 through 2019.
Mr. Chertok specializes in environmental law and litigation for regional and state agencies, local governments, school districts, private entities, and civic and environmental organizations. His casework includes reviewing environmental impact assessments, waterfront permitting and major infrastructure projects. He is experienced in EIS counseling and litigation under NEPA and SEQRA (New York State’s “Little NEPA”), wetlands and water quality permitting under the Clean Water Act, major transportation and other infrastructure projects, air quality, and climate change issues under the Clean Air Act. He is also experienced in hazardous substances remediation and litigation under CERCLA (Superfund) and the New York State counterpart, remediation under the New York Brownfield Cleanup Program, oil spill remediation under the New York State Navigation law, compliance review of Phase I and II environmental assessments, enforcement, land use and zoning, coastal zone management and historic preservation.
Mark Chertok has represented either the sponsoring or reviewing agencies, or private applicants, in major projects, including the Queens West Development Project, Columbia University’s expansion in northern Manhattan, the Bayonne Bridge Navigational Clearance program, the Willet’s Point (Queens, NY) development, the Goethals Bridge Replacement project, the Gateway at Bronx Terminal Market, the IAC Headquarters building, the Gowanus Green redevelopment project (Brooklyn, NY), the New NY (Tappan Zee) Bridge, the J.F.K. Airport Light Rail System, the Newark Liberty International Airport Monorail Project, the Essex County Resource Recovery Facility (Newark, NJ), the Selkirk (NY) GE Cogeneration Project, the Town of Smithtown (NY) Landfill Expansion Project, the Niagara Resource Recovery Facility (Niagara Falls, NY), the Bronx-Lebanon Hospital Center Medical Waste Incinerator (New York City), the River Walk residential development (Detroit), the Prince’s Point development (Staten Island, NY), the Laurel Hill (Phelps Dodge) site (Queens, NY), and the Brooklyn Commons redevelopment.
Mark handles matters before numerous Federal, State and City agencies, including the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, the U.S. Coast Guard, U.S. Department of the Interior, the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation, the New York State Department of State, the New York City Department of Environmental Protection, and the New York City Department of City Planning. He has represented numerous government agencies, including the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey, the New York State Empire State Development, the New York State Thruway Authority, the New York State Department of Health, the New York City Industrial Development Agency, the New York City School Construction Authority, and the New York City Economic Development Corporation. He has represented numerous municipalities with respect to development and SEQRA-related issues and has served as special environmental counsel to many school districts with regard to compliance with SEQRA for new schools or expansions. His clients have also included private industrial, commercial and financial entities and national environmental and civic organizations.
Born on June 12, 1945 in Boston, Massachusetts, Mark obtained his J.D. from Harvard Law School in 1970. He is a member of the New York Bar, the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of New York, the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York, and the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit. He is affiliated with the American Law Institute, a member and on the Board of Directors of the New York City Environmental Law Leadership Institute, and the American Bar Association. In addition, Mr. Chertok is a lecturer and author, having written numerous articles and book chapters. In his spare time, Mark enjoys hiking, biking and skiing.
For further information, contact www.sprlaw.com.
About Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide
Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide highlights the professional lives of individuals from every significant field or industry including business, medicine, law, education, art, government and entertainment. Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide is both an online and hard cover publication where we provide our members’ current and pertinent business information. It is also a biographical information source for thousands of researchers, journalists, librarians and executive search firms throughout the world. Our goal is to ensure that our members receive all of the networking, exposure and recognition capabilities to potentially increase their business.
