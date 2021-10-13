James G. Pressly Jr., Esq. Recognized as a Professional of the Year for 2021 by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide
Palm Beach, FL, October 13, 2021 --(PR.com)-- James G. Pressly Jr., Esq. of Palm Beach, Florida has been recognized as a Professional of the Year for 2021 by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide Edition for his outstanding achievements and contributions in the field of law.
About James G. Pressly Jr., Esq.
James G. Pressly Jr., Esq. is an attorney at Pressly, Pressly, Randolph & Pressly, PA, a Palm Beach law firm providing legal services in Florida. The firm specializes in all aspects of estates, trusts and real estate, including complex estate and trust litigation, fiduciary litigation, guardianship litigation, real estate litigation, estate planning, domicile planning for new Florida residents, transactional real estate, and multi-jurisdictional estate and trust matters. Their boutique practice is narrowly focused on their clients’ needs. The firm’s clientele is diverse, comprising individuals, families, fiduciaries, foundations, banks, and trust companies.
Mr. Pressly has been practicing since 1972. With over 50 years’ experience, Mr. Pressly's areas of practice include probate litigation, trust litigation, fiduciary litigation, estate and trust administration, guardianship litigation, estate planning, and providing expert testimony.
Born in White Plains, New York, James Pressley Jr. obtained a B.A. from the University of Florida and his J.D. from the Levin College of Law at the University of Florida in 1972. Mr. Pressley is a member of The Florida Bar, Board Certified in Wills, Trusts, and Estates. He served as Chairman of the Wills, Trusts and Estates Certification Committee in 1994. He is a member of the American Bar Association and served as Vice Chairman of the Committee on Fiduciary Litigation from 1988-1991. James Pressly Jr. is a Past President of the Palm Beach County Bar Association and a Fellow of the American College of Trust and Estate Counsel.
James G. Pressly Jr. is listed in every edition of The Best Lawyers in America since 1983, was honored as the West Palm Beach "Lawyer of the Year" Trusts & Estates Litigation from 2012-2014, and listed as a “Super Lawyer” from 2006 – 2021. He has authored and co-authored numerous articles and speaks at conferences. In his spare time, James enjoys family activities and tennis.
For further information, contact www.pprplaw.com.
About Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide
Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide highlights the professional lives of individuals from every significant field or industry including business, medicine, law, education, art, government and entertainment. Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide is both an online and hard cover publication where we provide our members’ current and pertinent business information. It is also a biographical information source for thousands of researchers, journalists, librarians and executive search firms throughout the world. Our goal is to ensure that our members receive all of the networking, exposure and recognition capabilities to potentially increase their business.
