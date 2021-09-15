Sunil Ramlall Announces Book Publication - "Handbook of Research on Future of Work and Education"
Sunil Ramlall and colleagues publish book on the foundation for executives, academic leaders, faculty, and students to analyze the realities of higher education today, strategies that would ensure success of academic institutions, and factors that would lend to student success.
Rosemount, MN, September 15, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Book Publication - Editor: Dr. Sunil Ramlall
Sunil Ramlall and colleagues publish book on future of work and education.
Higher education has changed significantly over time. In particular, traditional face-to-face degrees are being revamped in a bid to ensure they stay relevant in the 21st century and are now offered online. The transition for many universities to online learning has been painful—only exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic, forcing many in-person students to join their virtual peers and professors to learn new technologies and techniques to educate. Moreover, work has also changed with little doubt as to the impact of digital communication, remote work, and societal change on the nature of work itself. There are arguments to be made for organizations to become more agile, flexible, entrepreneurial, and creative. As such, work and education are both traversing a path of immense changes, adapting to global trends and consumer preferences.
The Handbook of Research on Future of Work and Education: Implications for Curriculum Delivery and Work Design is a comprehensive reference book that analyzes the realities of higher education today, strategies that ensure the success of academic institutions, and factors that lead to student success. In particular, the book addresses essentials of online learning, strategies to ensure the success of online degrees and courses, effective course development practices, key support mechanisms for students, and ensuring student success in online degree programs. Furthermore, the book addresses the future of work, preferences of employees, and how work can be re-designed to create further employee satisfaction, engagement, and increase productivity. In particular, the book covers insights that ensure that remote employees feel valued, included, and are being provided relevant support to thrive in their roles. Covering topics such as course development, motivating online learners, and virtual environments, this text is essential for academicians, faculty, researchers, and students globally.
Coverage:
The many academic areas covered in this publication include, but are not limited to:
Assessment
Burnout
Competency-Based Education
Course Development
Employee Engagement
Higher Education
Mentoring
Motivating Online Learners
Online Learning
Online Teaching
Skill Development
Transversal Competencies
Virtual Collaboration
Work-Life Balance
Sunil Ramlall, Ph.D.
651-210-2761
www.sunilramlall.com
