Loveforce International Dances to Hopes and Dreams as Romance Awakens
On Friday, September 17th, Loveforce International will release two new digital Singles by Honey Davis and The Loveforce Collective and host an international book giveaway in their honor.
Santa Clarita, CA, September 15, 2021 --(PR.com)-- On Friday, September 17th Loveforce International will release new digital singles. The singles will be by Recording Artists Honey Davis and The Loveforce Collective. Loveforce International will also host a worldwide book giveaway in honor of the two new digitals singles.
The new digital single Recording Artist Honey Davis is entitled “Hopes and Dreams.” It is an EDM Trance Music genre song. The instrumentation is pure Trance and the lyrics talk about how the protagonist keeps his hopes and dreams safe.
The Loveforce Collective’s digital single is entitled “Romance Awakens”. It’s an danceable upbeat instrumental. The genre of the song is Smooth Jazz.
“We are releasing danceable music this week, so whether you like to dance to EDM or upbeat Smooth Jazz we’ve got you covered,” said Loveforce International CEO Mark Thomas.
The book being given away is The Loveforce International Reader Volume 4. The book consists of different writings by three different authors. It includes, stories, articles, poems and quotes.
The e-book version of The Loveforce International Reader Volume 4, will be given away worldwide on Amazon exclusively on Friday, September 17th only. The two new digital singles will be released to iTunes, Apple Music, Amazon Music, Spotify, YouTube Music, Pandora, KKBox, Tidal, Deezer, iHeart Radio, Facebook / Instagram Stories, Soundtrack by Twitch, Touch Tones, Media Net, Tik Tock, BoomPlay, Snapchat, Pretzel, AudioMack, and Yandex.
For Further Information Contact Evan Lovefire at (661) 523-4954
