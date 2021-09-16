New International Crime Fiction Book Goes on Global Manhunt
A newly-published crime fiction anthology featuring 80 authors from around the globe takes readers with a detective and his assistant on the trail of the thief who stole a coveted recipe from a secret lab.
Richmond, VA, September 16, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Readers can bypass cross-border COVID-19 travel restrictions along with a detective and his assistant chasing the thief of a secret recipe in a thrilling crime fiction book just published.
The first crime writing anthology of its kind, "The Whole Wide World" (Sweetycat Press; ISBN 979-8450568317) is unique not just for its multitude of locations on the globe, but also for having 80 contributing authors each trying to solve the case of international espionage.
Sweetycat Press publisher and editor Steve Carr says the book takes readers on a wild journey in space and time, with fresh perspectives provided by the established and emerging authors heralding from nearly two dozen countries including the US, UK, Australia, India, and Canada. “Each episode builds suspense and anticipation, with chapters ranging from chilling to comic. At this time in world history when there are massive issues around borders and mobility, ’The Whole Wide World’ reclaims the world for readers.”
Authors selected for the anthology include award-winning detective writers, lawyers, TV news correspondents, college English professors, a former military intelligence officer, and a Top Secret counter-insurgency writer who served in the Vietnam War.
The short action-packed episodes of "The Whole Wide World" will appeal not only to crime fiction readers but also to aspiring authors, creative writing students, and those who find time only to read one or two books a year, says travel writer Christopher Winnan, author of "Around the World in Eighty Documentaries."
"This new book about an international manhunt is a great idea, and in this post-pandemic world, it shows the value of co-operation and collaboration beyond borders, as well as the value of armchair travel in exploring the world in a more sustainable, zero-carbon way. ’The World Wide World’ joins the list of ‘must-reads’ for 2021 for any stay-at-home sleuth-hound, amateur private investigator or wannabe gumshoe."
"The Whole Wide World" is available in 390-page paperback (US$14.99) and ebook (US$4.99) versions from 1 September 2021.
Contacts:
For more information: Keith Lyons, keithalyons@gmail.com
Author contacts available on request.
Media interviews are available on request.
Review requests: Steve Carr, Sweetycat Press, sweetycatpress@gmail.com
Links for photos:
Front cover: https://ibb.co/vQMx7KK
Back blurb: https://ibb.co/s6v96RQ
Back cover: https://ibb.co/QP8Tdb0
Steve Carr: https://ibb.co/KVRqfBT
Categories