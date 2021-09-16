Pop Recording Artist Jame Doe to Release New Single "Let Me Understand"
Portland, OR, September 16, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Pop singer-songwriter Jame Doe is proud to announce the release of his latest single "Let Me Understand."
The single is now available on all major music platforms including Spotify, Apple Music, and more.
His music has been compared to Rhye, Ryan Beatty, and Jessie Ware with touches of Sam Smith.
According to Jame, "The single is an all-new approach to my music. I’m singing entirely in a lower register, and opting for a pulsating and honest look at the stages of an affair."
"Let Me Understand" was written in a stream of consciousness songwriting style in late spring of 2021. The single was recorded at the Peppermint Factory in Portland,OR with Jame’s longtime collaborator Keagan O’Brien.
Jame has been writing and performing since 2016. He’s made a name for himself in Portland, OH for his original vocal style, lyrics, and engaging live performances. Jame says, "I am personally currently in the midst of my biggest evolution since my career’s inception."
Jame will be performing his only show this fall at Holocene on Wednesday, September 22. Holocene is located at 1001 Southeast Morrison Street in Portland, OR. More info at https://www.holocene.org/event/leo-islo-shy-honey-nosila-jame-doe-21/
Big Noise has worked with Jame Doe since March of 2021, providing career consultation, direction, and PR.
Official links:
Apple Music: https://music.apple.com/us/artist/jame-doe/1469708705
Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/artist/5pM8ddkySRz7R4xJMP53FA
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC45IAsTTgByZYPaqukrYWgg
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/jame.jame.jame/
Official website : http://www.jamedoe.com
Contact
Big NoiseContact
Al Gomes
401-274-4770
