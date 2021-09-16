Female Brew Fest to Feature Six Beers Brewed Especially for the Festival, and Three Beers Brewed by the Pink Boots Alaska Chapter
The Festival will feature brews from as far as Alaska and six beers brewed especially for the 2021 FemAle Brew Fest.
Fort Lauderdale, FL, September 16, 2021 --(PR.com)-- FemAle Brew Fest announces list of beers brewed especially for the festival and featured beers from the Pink Boots Society Alaska Chapter. The Festival, taking place on Saturday September 18th at the Kimpton Goodland Fort Lauderdale Beach and attendees will be able to sample these beers and others from 27 breweries, one meadery, a tea-infused cocktail mixer, and a myriad of women-owned wine brands.
This is the first time the festival will have participation from Alaska, with Pink Boots Society Chapter member brews from Denali Brewing Company, Cynosure Brewing Company, and Bleeding Heart Brewery. The festival founder also did collaboration brews with Yeasty Brews Artisanal Beers and Orchestrated Minds Brewing, carrying on the tradition of participating in the brewing process of creating a special beer for the festival with some of the participating breweries.
The festival has also opened up participation from other women-owned brands including Owl’s Brew and Tuscany Wines Imports. Owl’s Brew is a line of tea-infused cocktail mixers which can be paired with beer, vodka and other alcoholic beverages and Tuscany Wines Import provides importing, sales, and marketing services to Italian wineries and the brands featured at the festival will be all women-owned.
“A woman alone has power; collectively we are powerful,” says Frances Antonio-Martineau, FemAle Brew Fest Founder. “We need to get rid of the stereotype that women don't support other women, and this festival is a demonstration of the positive change that can be accomplished when platforms are created to celebrate, collaborate, learn and inspire.
Beers from the Pink Boots Society Alaska Chapter include:
- The Seven Sister (Braggot) - Denali Brewing Company-
- Girldon Strong (Golden Belgian Strong) - Cynosure Brewing Company
- Lady Parts (Hibiscus Saison) - Bleeding Heart Brewery
Beers brewed especially for FemAle Brew Fest 2021:
- Wolf Branch Brewing (Kiwi and Rhubarb Sour)
- Tactical Brewing (Guava Festbier)
- Yeasty Brews Artisanal Beers (Vegan Milkshake IPA with guava, red dragonfruit, sorrel and coconut milk)
- Orchestrated Minds Brewing (Peach and Vanilla Sour)
- Unbranded Brewing (Marzen)
- Motorworks Brewing (Tangerine, cranberry hibiscus, and ginger Kolsch)
Confirmed breweries and bottle shops include Cigar City Brewing, Ivanhoe Park Brewing Company, Tactical Brewing, Yeasty Brews Artisanal Beers, Barrel of Monks Brewing, Funky Buddha Brewery, Islamorada Beer Company, Ellipsis Brewing, Odd Breed Wild Ales, Odd Elixir Meads, 3 Mavins’, Tarpon River Brewing, Unbranded Brewing Co., Swan Brewing, Corporate Ladder Brewing Company, Orchestrated Minds Brewing, Green Bench Brewing Company, Bay Cannon Beer Company, Denali Brewing Company, Wolf Branch Brewing, LauderAle Brewery, Progressive Distribution, Craft Beer Cellar Fort Lauderdale, Angry Chair Brewing, Nobo Brewing Company, Grand Central Brewhouse, King Fox Brewery, Design Build Brewing, Hydrosaurus Brewing, Motorworks Brewing, Owl’s Brew and Tuscany Wines Import.
Tickets are currently on sale and the festival will limit tickets to 400 attendees including 76 hotel rooms from the Beercation Package. All Volunteers, Vendors and Brands interested in activations are encouraged to reach out to the organizer at info@femalebrewfest.com
Event Information:
- Date: Saturday September 18, 2021
- Special Package Admission starts at 1pm
- General Admission begins at 2pm
- More information at: www.FemAleBrewfest.com
- Location: Kimpton Goodland, 2900 Riomar St, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33304
- Organizers will follow all required COVID-19 health & safety guidelines in place at the time of the festival.
Organizers:
Main Organizer: Fem Collective (part of UniteUs Women)
Co-Organizer: UniteUs Group
About FemAle Brew Fest
FemAle Brew Fest is a craft beer festival for ALL beer lovers (men included) ... the festival is not just about serving beers. This beer festival is a platform highlighting and featuring female beer experts and brewers in the beer industry from a wide range of breweries, offering an opportunity to learn about, and taste the different types of beers they brew - all while listening to the sounds of a bevy of local female dj’s and exploring the artisanal marketplace of female-owned businesses. For more information about FemAle Brew Fest, please visit www.femalebrewfest.com and @femalebrewfest. #femalebrewfest #takeabeercation
About UniteUs Group
Opening in 2017, UniteUs Group is an advertising and marketing consultancy developed under a new model that unites various synergistic entities under one umbrella to deliver progressive creative that benefits clients and communities by ways of notoriety, innovation, and profit. Consulting services include market research, R&D, product and service design, prototyping, and the development of marketing strategies for e-commerce and brick-and-mortar brands. Creative services include brand strategy, brand design and identity, interactive marketing, creative direction, public and media relations, media planning and buying, event curation, and experiential marketing.
UniteUs Group and partner agencies have experience across many verticals, including travel & tourism, luxury, mass-market consumer brands, finance & insurance, retail & fashion, resorts & hotels, real estate, food & beverage, health & beauty, and the boomer market. For more information about UniteUs Group, please visit www.uniteusgroup.com and @uniteusgroup.
This is the first time the festival will have participation from Alaska, with Pink Boots Society Chapter member brews from Denali Brewing Company, Cynosure Brewing Company, and Bleeding Heart Brewery. The festival founder also did collaboration brews with Yeasty Brews Artisanal Beers and Orchestrated Minds Brewing, carrying on the tradition of participating in the brewing process of creating a special beer for the festival with some of the participating breweries.
The festival has also opened up participation from other women-owned brands including Owl’s Brew and Tuscany Wines Imports. Owl’s Brew is a line of tea-infused cocktail mixers which can be paired with beer, vodka and other alcoholic beverages and Tuscany Wines Import provides importing, sales, and marketing services to Italian wineries and the brands featured at the festival will be all women-owned.
“A woman alone has power; collectively we are powerful,” says Frances Antonio-Martineau, FemAle Brew Fest Founder. “We need to get rid of the stereotype that women don't support other women, and this festival is a demonstration of the positive change that can be accomplished when platforms are created to celebrate, collaborate, learn and inspire.
Beers from the Pink Boots Society Alaska Chapter include:
- The Seven Sister (Braggot) - Denali Brewing Company-
- Girldon Strong (Golden Belgian Strong) - Cynosure Brewing Company
- Lady Parts (Hibiscus Saison) - Bleeding Heart Brewery
Beers brewed especially for FemAle Brew Fest 2021:
- Wolf Branch Brewing (Kiwi and Rhubarb Sour)
- Tactical Brewing (Guava Festbier)
- Yeasty Brews Artisanal Beers (Vegan Milkshake IPA with guava, red dragonfruit, sorrel and coconut milk)
- Orchestrated Minds Brewing (Peach and Vanilla Sour)
- Unbranded Brewing (Marzen)
- Motorworks Brewing (Tangerine, cranberry hibiscus, and ginger Kolsch)
Confirmed breweries and bottle shops include Cigar City Brewing, Ivanhoe Park Brewing Company, Tactical Brewing, Yeasty Brews Artisanal Beers, Barrel of Monks Brewing, Funky Buddha Brewery, Islamorada Beer Company, Ellipsis Brewing, Odd Breed Wild Ales, Odd Elixir Meads, 3 Mavins’, Tarpon River Brewing, Unbranded Brewing Co., Swan Brewing, Corporate Ladder Brewing Company, Orchestrated Minds Brewing, Green Bench Brewing Company, Bay Cannon Beer Company, Denali Brewing Company, Wolf Branch Brewing, LauderAle Brewery, Progressive Distribution, Craft Beer Cellar Fort Lauderdale, Angry Chair Brewing, Nobo Brewing Company, Grand Central Brewhouse, King Fox Brewery, Design Build Brewing, Hydrosaurus Brewing, Motorworks Brewing, Owl’s Brew and Tuscany Wines Import.
Tickets are currently on sale and the festival will limit tickets to 400 attendees including 76 hotel rooms from the Beercation Package. All Volunteers, Vendors and Brands interested in activations are encouraged to reach out to the organizer at info@femalebrewfest.com
Event Information:
- Date: Saturday September 18, 2021
- Special Package Admission starts at 1pm
- General Admission begins at 2pm
- More information at: www.FemAleBrewfest.com
- Location: Kimpton Goodland, 2900 Riomar St, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33304
- Organizers will follow all required COVID-19 health & safety guidelines in place at the time of the festival.
Organizers:
Main Organizer: Fem Collective (part of UniteUs Women)
Co-Organizer: UniteUs Group
About FemAle Brew Fest
FemAle Brew Fest is a craft beer festival for ALL beer lovers (men included) ... the festival is not just about serving beers. This beer festival is a platform highlighting and featuring female beer experts and brewers in the beer industry from a wide range of breweries, offering an opportunity to learn about, and taste the different types of beers they brew - all while listening to the sounds of a bevy of local female dj’s and exploring the artisanal marketplace of female-owned businesses. For more information about FemAle Brew Fest, please visit www.femalebrewfest.com and @femalebrewfest. #femalebrewfest #takeabeercation
About UniteUs Group
Opening in 2017, UniteUs Group is an advertising and marketing consultancy developed under a new model that unites various synergistic entities under one umbrella to deliver progressive creative that benefits clients and communities by ways of notoriety, innovation, and profit. Consulting services include market research, R&D, product and service design, prototyping, and the development of marketing strategies for e-commerce and brick-and-mortar brands. Creative services include brand strategy, brand design and identity, interactive marketing, creative direction, public and media relations, media planning and buying, event curation, and experiential marketing.
UniteUs Group and partner agencies have experience across many verticals, including travel & tourism, luxury, mass-market consumer brands, finance & insurance, retail & fashion, resorts & hotels, real estate, food & beverage, health & beauty, and the boomer market. For more information about UniteUs Group, please visit www.uniteusgroup.com and @uniteusgroup.
Contact
FemAle Brew FestContact
Andrew Martineau
954-850-8581
www.femalebrewfest.com
Frances Antonio-Martineau / Founder
femalebrewfest@gmail.com
Andrew Martineau
954-850-8581
www.femalebrewfest.com
Frances Antonio-Martineau / Founder
femalebrewfest@gmail.com
Categories