Boxer Property Partnered with Morrow Hill, Expanding Footprint
Houston, TX, September 16, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Boxer Property recently announced the partnership with Morrow Hill, adding 10,574 RSF to 14800 Quorum Drive. Recent upgrades include polished marble and granite, along with high-end office suite finishes; including hardwood floors, marble tile, glass conference rooms and herculite entry doors.
Morrow Hill offers premier corporate and franchise real estate strategies worldwide and create long-term, comprehensive strategies that combine financial, business, and real estate objectives. For more information, visit https://www.morrowhill.com/.
14800 Quorum provides a professional Class A office environment. Recent capital improvements on the property include new flooring, walls and ceilings; updates to building systems include HVAC, electrical and plumbing; and upgraded lobbies, corridors, other common areas and restrooms. With plenty of entertainment, restaurants, and government buildings nearby, the property provides tenants with ample area amenities including 24-hour key card access, game room, and drop boxes (UPS & FedEx).
About Boxer Property
Boxer Property is celebrating over 29 years as an innovative commercial real estate investment and management company. Boxer Property Management Corporation is a privately held firm based in Houston that manages, leases, and administers retail, medical, hospitality and office properties with over 15 million square feet across more than 140 locations, nationwide. For more information, visit BoxerProperty.com
Morrow Hill offers premier corporate and franchise real estate strategies worldwide and create long-term, comprehensive strategies that combine financial, business, and real estate objectives. For more information, visit https://www.morrowhill.com/.
14800 Quorum provides a professional Class A office environment. Recent capital improvements on the property include new flooring, walls and ceilings; updates to building systems include HVAC, electrical and plumbing; and upgraded lobbies, corridors, other common areas and restrooms. With plenty of entertainment, restaurants, and government buildings nearby, the property provides tenants with ample area amenities including 24-hour key card access, game room, and drop boxes (UPS & FedEx).
About Boxer Property
Boxer Property is celebrating over 29 years as an innovative commercial real estate investment and management company. Boxer Property Management Corporation is a privately held firm based in Houston that manages, leases, and administers retail, medical, hospitality and office properties with over 15 million square feet across more than 140 locations, nationwide. For more information, visit BoxerProperty.com
Contact
Boxer Property ManagementContact
Heather Shuttleworth
713-777-7368
www.boxerproperty.com
Heather Shuttleworth
713-777-7368
www.boxerproperty.com
Categories