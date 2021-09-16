Workstyle Co-Working Suites Grande Opening in Chicago
Chicago, IL, September 16, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Workstyle Flexible Spaces, an entity of Boxer Property, is excited to announce the 4th addition to their signature Workstyle suites to Chicago. Lisle Executive Center is conveniently located at 3030 Warrenville Road Suite 450, near the four-way interchange of I-88 and Naperville Road within the East/West Tollway submarket.
The newly constructed flexible and collaborative space brings 10,000 sq. ft. of Workstyle’s signature private offices as well as attractive common areas including huddle rooms, lounges, coffee bars, and modern tenant conference facilities with contemporary high-end finishes. Customers can opt for furnished or unfurnished offices all of which include complimentary Wi-Fi as one of the many amenities provided to Workstyle customers.
Since covid-19, there is a greater emphasis on health, hygiene, and a positive work-life balance, with the demand for flexible offices continuing to surge, playing a crucial role in the gradual "new normal." Shared office space has not only gained momentum because of its cost-effectiveness and flexibility, but also for its impact on employee productivity.
Marc el-Khouri, Director of Workstyle at Boxer Property, is very optimistic about the renovations. He said, “With our local Workstyle occupancy at 80% and rising, it’s necessary to expand our footprint in municipalities on the outskirts of Chicago like Schaumburg and Lisle Naperville. Flexibility of space has been an emphasis at this Workstyle location. The newly created spaces are arranged in pods that can be easily reconfigured from almost 40 individual offices to 3 larger suites of about 3,400 sq. ft. each. This flexibility will allow our customers to prosper and grow in place.” In Q4 2021 an addition of 18,000 sq. ft. of Workstyle flexible space will be completed in the Chicago metropolitan area.
About Workstyle Flexible Spaces
Workstyle flexible and collaborative spaces are Boxer Property’s signature hybrid of co-working and private offices that provide startups and small business owners the opportunity to rent individual spaces at a fraction of the cost of a traditional office space. With over 60 locations nationwide, Workstyle members have full access to other Workstyle facilities, giving them the ability to work from any of our locations. For more information visit www.workstylespaces.com
About Boxer Property
Boxer Property is celebrating over 29 years as an innovative commercial real estate investment and management company. Boxer Property Management Corporation is a privately held firm based in Houston that manages, leases, and administers retail, medical, hospitality and office properties with over 15 million square feet across more than 140 locations, nationwide. For more information, visit BoxerProperty.com
