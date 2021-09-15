Morris Hall, PLLC Names New Equity Partner, Andrea L. Claus
Morris Hall has been serving clients for over 50 years and is a premier estate planning law firm. The law firm is a proud member of the American Academy of Estate Planning Attorneys, a national organization dedicated to educational rigor and excellence in estate planning.
Phoenix, AZ, September 15, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Morris Hall, PLLC (MH), the largest estate planning law firm in Arizona, is pleased to announce that Andrea L. Claus was brought on as an equity partner on Sept. 7, 2021.
Andrea worked at MH as a law clerk while attending law school, and continued work as an attorney after she became licensed.
“She was exemplary in her attitude, competence, compassion and diligence while working for the firm,” Senior Partner Tim Hall commented. “Andrea has become a real credit to the profession, and an even greater counselor and attorney. We are as excited as she is for this great union and the even brighter future of the firm.”
Andrea has shown herself to be an integral part of the Phoenix community. She brings her years of experience and compassion back to Morris Hall so she can continue to support and guide her client base, while expanding to assist even more Arizona residents.
Andrea is originally from rural Minnesota, but has called Arizona home for many years. She received her bachelor’s degree from Arizona State University, graduating Summa Cum Laude. Additionally, she received her law degree at the Phoenix School of Law, where she was both an editor and contributing writer for the Phoenix Law Review, a recipient of the Governor Raul Castro Scholarship for Academic Excellence and graduated Cum Laude.
Andrea’s areas of practice include estate planning, probate and trust administration, charitable planning and succession planning. She sincerely cares about her clients and takes a comprehensive approach to estate planning and administration.
“I could not be more excited to return to MH,” says Andrea. “It’s an honor and a privilege to continue my practice with such a wonderful group of colleagues. I look forward to serving the community and my clients with the support of an established, service-focused firm.”
Andrea and her husband have three beautiful daughters and enjoy the outdoors. Along with her legal practice, Andrea serves on the Council of Our Savior’s Lutheran Church and is active in both the legal and philanthropic communities. Andrea served two full terms on the Board of Directors for United Methodist Outreach Ministries (UMOM), formerly served on the Professional Advisors Council for Southwest Autism Research and Resource Center (SARRC), is a member of the Financial Health Advisory Council for HonorHealth, serves on the Board of Directors for the Arizona Humane Society, chairs the Planned Giving Committee of the Arizona Humane Society and serves on the Board of Directors for the Planned Giving Roundtable of Arizona.
Andrea’s primary office will be in Phoenix, but she will assist in all Morris Hall locations throughout Arizona.
To arrange an interview, please contact Amy Riter at (602) 249-1328.
Contact
Morris Hall, PLLC
Amy Riter
(602) 249-1328
ariter@morristrust.com
morristrust.com
