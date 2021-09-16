COVID-19 and Mental Health: the Skills We’ve Been Taught Aren’t Helping Us When Times Are Tough. Happiness Expert Evan Sutter’s New Book, "Awake" Aims to Change That.
San Francisco, CA, September 16, 2021 --(PR.com)-- COVID-19, Afghanistan, climate change - we are facing an existential crisis and people everywhere are struggling. Are the skills we’ve been told to cultivate making things any easier? The straight A’s, the prestigious university, and the athletic performances are not providing enough of the support we need when things seem to be crumbling all around us. Over the next 10 years we will continue to face new challenges, and will the things we have been taught to value be enough to avoid a catastrophic mental health crisis?
Evan Sutter, a leading Australian happiness and health expert, and his new book, "Awake" will equip us all with useful skills so we can still thrive among the chaos and confusion. His unique approach to creating a book which is also a journal, a guide, a retreat and a friend, is full of thought-provoking philosophies and actionable practices to forge a shift in what we think is important for us to live a good life. What will be the skills we need in order to not only survive but flourish in the unpredictable future? Will the coding skills our tech savvy society adore really help us feel healthier, happier, and more fulfilled?
“COVID-19 has made people all over the world realize that maybe they will need some better tools to cope with change, loss, stress, boredom, and loneliness other than Netflix, alcohol, Tinder, and a nice car,” says author, and reformed hedonist, Sutter, who spent 3 months living in a hut in the forest learning ways to step outside the pleasure trap.
A skillful blend of modalities like positive psychology, mindfulness, resilience, self-compassion, kindness, and emotional intelligence provide a holistic and multi-dimensional focus to help engage readers/users to enjoy taking steps that make their lives easier. With over 20 practices, 12 guided meditations and body scan exercises, gratitude, how am I writing meditations, stretching yourself, the curiosity challenge, sharing and communication practices, cut-out thank you cards, mindset tips, good deed challenges, the investigations, mindfulness coloring and more - “'Awake' is the evidence-based, easy to navigate, well-being tool we all need right now,” says Jennifer Moss, Author of the Burnout Epidemic.
"Evan Sutter truly understands that positive change is possible, and yet not easy, and he provides a rich exploration of topics that we in the field of positive psychology and resilience know matter deeply," says Maria Sirois, Psy.D., author of "A Short Course in Happiness After Loss (and Other Dark, Difficult Times)."
"Awake," Schiffer Publishing, is out September 14 at all good bookstores throughout North America, the UK and Europe.
About the Author
Evan Sutter is the founder of Hapzly, a keynote speaker, and host of the Sutterfaction podcast who has developed a reputation as an expert in happiness, meaning, and fulfillment. Evan has been featured on ABC and in the Daily Telegraph, the Sydney Writers Festival, the Happiness and Its Causes conference, and the GOTO conference.
About the Publisher
Established in 1974 in Atglen, Pennsylvania, Schiffer Publishing, and its imprint Red Feather Mind, Body, Spirit, sharpen the mind, enliven the body, and let your spirit take flight.
Media Contact:
Evan Sutter
*Available for interviews
evanjsutter@gmail.com
evansutter.com
Media Contact:
Evan Sutter
*Available for interviews
evanjsutter@gmail.com
evansutter.com
