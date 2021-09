Michael Terence Publishing Announce the Release of "Brilliant Black Inventors" by Joy James

Oxford, United Kingdom, September 17, 2021 --( PR.com )-- About Brilliant Black InventorsThis children’s colour-illustrated book showcases sixteen brilliant black inventors and explains all about their inventions.It is a perfect introduction for very young children to discover the wonderful world of invention and creativity, with amazing role models and exciting stories to pique their interest.Beautifully and imaginatively illustrated throughout to help inform and inspire young minds, whether this book is read to them or by early readers themselves.This book is released to coincide with Black History Month (UK), 2021: @BhmUK #BHMUKBrilliant Black Inventors is available in multiple formats worldwide:Paperback: 38 pagesISBN-13: 9781800942202Dimensions: 21.6 x 0.3 x 21.6 cmAmazon Kindle eBook: B09FS76FJZAmazon URL: http://getbook.at/BRILBIPublished by Michael Terence Publishing, 2021About the AuthorJoy James lives in London, UK with her family. She works at a university and writes non-fiction children’s books to help educate and inform curious, young minds.Her first book, 101 Black Inventors and their Inventions, is aimed at upper primary to lower secondary school ages.Watch out for further books in her Black Inventors Series aimed at different age groups.About Michael Terence PublishingWeb: www.mtp.agencyMichael Terence Publishing is a UK-based hybrid publishing house and literary agency founded to give worthy authors a platform to publish their works and to promote their success via online and traditional channels.For further information, media packs and interview requests please contact:Marketing & PromotionsMichael Terence PublishingTwo Brewers House2A Wellington StreetThameOxfordshire OX9 3BNUKEmail: admin@mtp.agencyWeb: www.mtp.agencyTel: +44 (0)20 3582 2002