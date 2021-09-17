New Vishay Dale Thin Film Wraparound Chip Resistor is Released by New Yorker Electronics
Vishay Precision Performance Resistor Series Significantly Reduces Board Space and Component Counts by Replacing Larger Resistors
Northvale, NJ, September 17, 2021 --(PR.com)-- New Yorker Electronics has announced its release of the new Vishay Dale PHPA Series of Thin Film Wraparound Chip Resistors. The new Vishay Resistors incorporate the self-passivated tantalum nitride film to provide increased moisture resistance as well as improved ESD, voltage coefficient and resistance stability performance. These features allow for high thermal stability within harsh or hazardous environmental conditions.
The AEC-Q200 qualified, Vishay high-power thin film resistor series combines power ratings of 1.0W and 2.5W in the 1206 and 2512 case sizes, respectively. They significantly reduce board space and component counts by replacing larger or paralleled resistors. Vishay PHPA resistors are designed with enlarged backside terminations to reduce the thermal resistance between the topside resistor layer and the solder joint on the end user’s circuit board.
Most thin film chip resistors have a low power capability. Therefore several chips must be used to accommodate higher power applications. In hazardous or unstable environmental conditions, resistors need to be fabricated with resistive materials that can handle the elements. The Vishay thin film series is fabricated with tantalum nitride (Ta2N). This offers superior moisture resistance and high thermal stability in harsh conditions. In addition, the devices’ power capability far exceeds the industry standard.
The 1206 case size offers a resistance range of 12 to 30.1 Ω while the 2512 supplies a range of 10 to 30.1 Ω. The resistors have an ESD rating 5A (HBM) a resistor tolerance to ± 0.1% and TCR to ±25 ppm/°C. These qualities present new product design advantages such as reduced component count, increased design flexibility with higher power capability, reduced assembly costs and improved board-level reliability.
The resistor’s actual power-handling capability is limited by the end user mounting process. As with any high power chip resistor the ability to remove the generated heat is critical to the overall performance of the device.
Features & Benefits:
- AEC-Q200 qualified
- ESD rating 5A (HBM)
- Moisture resistant
- High purity ceramic substrate
- Power rating to 2.5 W
- Resistance range 10 Ω to 30.1 kΩ
- Resistor tolerance to ± 0.1 %
- TCR to ± 25 ppm/°C
- Flame resistant UL 94 V-0
Applications:
- Power supplies
- Power switching
- Braking system
- Test and measurement equipment
- Motor deflection circuits
New Yorker Electronics supplies Vishay Dale discrete semiconductors (diodes, MOSFETs and infrared optoelectronics) and passive electronic components (resistors, inductors and capacitors).
About New Yorker Electronics
New Yorker Electronics is a certified franchised distributor of electronic components, well known for its full product lines, large inventories and competitive pricing since 1948. It is an AS9120B and ISO 9001:2015 certified source of passive components, discrete semiconductors, electromechanical devices, Flash & DRAM modules, embedded board solutions, power supplies and connectors, and operates exclusively at heightened military and aerospace performance levels. New Yorker Electronics operates in strict accordance with AS5553 and AS6496 standards in its everyday procedures to thwart the proliferation of counterfeit parts. It is a member of ECIA (Electronics Component Industry Association) and of ERAI (Electronic Resellers Association International).
Mark Pappas
201-750-1171
www.newyorkerelectronics.com
209 Industrial Avenue
Northvale, New Jersey 07647
USA
