Waypost Promotes Danielle Tebo to Marketing Strategist
Greenville, SC, September 17, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Waypost Marketing, a strategy-driven marketing agency, announced the promotion of Danielle Tebo to Marketing Strategist. She will now carry out the primary responsibility of developing and implementing strategic marketing plans to help meet company goals.
Erin Durham, Vice President of Waypost Marketing, commented, "We are thrilled to be able to elevate Danielle to this position! She has demonstrated that she is more than ready to take on this role through her consistently excellent work, her creative problem-solving skills, and her commitment to always do what is right by our clients. Waypost is always evolving to do our utmost to bring prosperity to our clients' businesses, and this move brings us into even stronger alignment with that mission."
In addition to her main mission, Tebo takes on key responsibilities such as setting marketing objectives, completing research, collaborating with the rest of the Waypost team to execute strategies that align with the brand purpose, as well as implementing and overseeing paid advertising campaigns on search engines and social media networks.
"Continuing to grow here at Waypost has been such an honor,” says Danielle Tebo. "I look forward to working in my new position as a strategist and digging in deeper with our clients to produce lead-driven work while developing lasting relationships."
Tebo joined Waypost Marketing as a Digital Marketing Associate in 2014. She has a Bachelor’s Degree in Mass Communications from Lander University.
About Waypost Marketing:
Waypost is a digital marketing agency focused on developing and managing strategies designed to increase leads, conversions, and sales for clients. Waypost, a HubSpot Gold Agency Partner and a certified Google Partner, provides innovative marketing strategies to organizations operating primarily in industrial, manufacturing, technology, and professional services sectors.
Media Contact:
Company: Waypost Marketing
Contact person: Doug Fowler - President
Email: doug.fowler@waypostmarketing.com
Tel: (864) 288-6162
Address: 320 Prado Way
Greenville, South Carolina 29607
Web: https://www.waypostmarketing.com/
