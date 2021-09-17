Systweak Software Updates Photos Recovery App for Windows – Adds Video & Audio Files Support
Easily Recover Lost Images Along with Videos & Audio Files Using Photos Recovery
Jaipur, India, September 17, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Systweak Software, a globally renowned IT Solutions and Services organization has added useful updates to its popular Windows application – Photos Recovery. As the name entails, the software helps scan your computer and recover accidentally deleted images or photos lost due to corruption, virus attack etc. However, after the recent upgrade, the application will now be able to restore lost videos and audio files as well.
Listed below are some of the significant features offered by Photos Recovery software:
● Simple and straightforward dashboard for smooth navigation.
● Supports recovering lost images, videos & audio file formats.
● Offers "Quick" & "Deep" scan types to get back lost files in no time.
● Uses advanced algorithms to ensure fast & accurate file recovery.
● Compatible with both internal and external storage drives.
“To maintain product quality, it’s important for us to constantly add new features to our utilities. With new file formats support added to our Photos Recovery app, now it would be way easier for our users to effortlessly recover not only lost images but also videos and music files. This will certainly enhance software usability and we hope our users can make the most out of the file recovery software Photos Recovery,” said Mr. Shrishail Rana, CEO, Founder, Systweak Software.
Mr. Praveen Khanna, Vice President, Systweak Software, further added, “Data loss has been a serious issue for a very long time. The need of the hour is a utility that works dedicatedly to recover all popular file formats. With the all-new Photos Recovery tool, users can now easily restore audio/video files as well. They certainly don’t have to switch to another data recovery software, since Photos Recovery can assist them in getting back commonly used file formats, in a few seconds.”
To know more details about the product, you can click the link below:
https://www.systweak.com/photos-recovery
About the company: Systweak Software has been developing and distributing Windows, Mac, iOS & Android Apps for the last 22 years to improve the average user’s digital experience. It has recently been featured in the “100 Most Promising Microsoft Solution Providers” list by the enterprise solutions magazine, CIO Review. Some of the company’s flagship apps have been featured on Newswatch, the Discovery Channel’s tech news bulletin. Systweak Software has a large user-base in North America followed by several countries in Europe and Asia.
