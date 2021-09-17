uLearn.io Becomes the First Choice for Keystone College to Empower Their Vision of Student-Centered Learning
Keystone College has partnered with uLearn.io, a leading online proctoring solution to create an environment of fair evaluation leading to academic success.
Princeton, NJ, September 17, 2021 --(PR.com)-- There have been many new developments in the education system and the importance to create a student-friendly learning environment is higher than ever. That is the reason Keystone College has partnered with uLearn.io, a leading online proctoring solution to create an environment of fair evaluation leading to academic success.
One of the oldest and renowned institutions in Northeastern Pennsylvania, Keystone College is committed to providing education to the future generations, it offers around 40 undergraduate and graduate degree programs irrespective of any geographical barriers and this partnership is exactly about that. uLearn.io’s remote proctoring software ensures that learning doesn’t stop irrespective of geographical distance.
This partnership will provide an opportunity for students to have access to proper evaluation while taking their online exams from anywhere. uLearn.io has extensive integration capabilities that allows students to take exams on their existing LMS with a single sign-on feature.
With uLearn.io’s live proctoring software, the institution can conduct online proctoring on their own terms with a customized package designed just for them. The solution is cost-effective that allows Keystone College to save a few more bucks as compared to their traditional method of conducting exams where they had to worry about having a dedicated space to conduct the exams, human invigilation cost, among many others.
uLearn.io’s smart AI technology is also responsible to ensure that the test integrity is intact giving Keystone College’s degree programs the credibility they deserve. Every test-taker has to go through an identity verification before starting their exams. The AI detects and flags any suspicious activity, moreover the audio-video recording provides necessary evidence in an event that the test-taker tries to gain an unfair advantage. At the same time the technology is non-intrusive, it does not interfere into student’s personal environment giving them a stress-free proctoring experience.
Along with being non-intrusive, the major factor that led to uLearn.io being the first choice for Keystone College among other online proctoring services is due to uLearn.io’s strict data security measures that provides a secure proctoring experience to students allowing them to fully focus on their exams.
“We are extremely elated by this partnership as it gives us an opportunity to help Keystone College carry out secure online proctoring for its students. uLearn.io is all about facilitating learning irrespective of any situation or geography and being a part of Keystone College’s vision motivates us towards providing fair evaluation to all,” says Jeenal Ganatra, Sr. Product & Marketing Manager at uLearn.io
One of the oldest and renowned institutions in Northeastern Pennsylvania, Keystone College is committed to providing education to the future generations, it offers around 40 undergraduate and graduate degree programs irrespective of any geographical barriers and this partnership is exactly about that. uLearn.io’s remote proctoring software ensures that learning doesn’t stop irrespective of geographical distance.
This partnership will provide an opportunity for students to have access to proper evaluation while taking their online exams from anywhere. uLearn.io has extensive integration capabilities that allows students to take exams on their existing LMS with a single sign-on feature.
With uLearn.io’s live proctoring software, the institution can conduct online proctoring on their own terms with a customized package designed just for them. The solution is cost-effective that allows Keystone College to save a few more bucks as compared to their traditional method of conducting exams where they had to worry about having a dedicated space to conduct the exams, human invigilation cost, among many others.
uLearn.io’s smart AI technology is also responsible to ensure that the test integrity is intact giving Keystone College’s degree programs the credibility they deserve. Every test-taker has to go through an identity verification before starting their exams. The AI detects and flags any suspicious activity, moreover the audio-video recording provides necessary evidence in an event that the test-taker tries to gain an unfair advantage. At the same time the technology is non-intrusive, it does not interfere into student’s personal environment giving them a stress-free proctoring experience.
Along with being non-intrusive, the major factor that led to uLearn.io being the first choice for Keystone College among other online proctoring services is due to uLearn.io’s strict data security measures that provides a secure proctoring experience to students allowing them to fully focus on their exams.
“We are extremely elated by this partnership as it gives us an opportunity to help Keystone College carry out secure online proctoring for its students. uLearn.io is all about facilitating learning irrespective of any situation or geography and being a part of Keystone College’s vision motivates us towards providing fair evaluation to all,” says Jeenal Ganatra, Sr. Product & Marketing Manager at uLearn.io
Contact
uLearn.ioContact
Jeenal Ganatra
+9161987676
ulearn.io
Jeenal Ganatra
+9161987676
ulearn.io
Categories