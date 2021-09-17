Rallio Partners with NOW Technologies to Bring the Latest in Social Media Technology to the Direct Sales Industry
Social media SaaS company unites its best-in-class social media management tool with the premier provider of digital sales and marketing solutions for the direct selling industry, adding an exclusive new set of social media features to the existing NOW Tech platform.
Irvine, CA, September 17, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Rallio, a top-ranked social media management platform recognized by Entrepreneur® Media and Inc.com, has partnered with NOW Technologies to exclusively bring all of the features and functionality of Rallio to the direct selling industry. With this integration, NOW Tech, an industry leader with a track record of success in the direct-selling technology space, brings together the power Rallio’s social media technology tools with the NOW Tech platform, empowering direct sellers to manage their entire social media presence from one dashboard.
The integration offers powerful yet easy-to-use tools to direct sellers, field leaders and representatives looking to expand their sphere of influence on social media, where they have the ability to connect directly with prospects and customers. Rallio’s social media platform enables them to:
- Create and manage top social media platforms from one dashboard
- Centralize all brand assets in one location
- Build libraries of easily shareable social content
- Manage and respond from one unified dashboard for all engagements and messaging
- Access, publish and schedule social content to downline or a subset of their organization
- Ensure compliant and on-brand content
- Analyze data on top performers, brand averages and outliers
- Leverage insights on top-performing posts and content across the entire organization
“We know that even for experienced social sellers, creating and scheduling content can be intimidating, frustrating and time-consuming,” shares Noah Westerlund, Executive Vice President of NOW Technologies. “But we also know that this is where massive growth within the direct selling channel is taking place. What excites us about this technology is that this feature takes the hassle out of creating and scheduling content. Distributors don’t have to be social media savvy to leverage this technology.”
Westerlund also explains that there are powerful benefits for companies offering this technology to their distributors as well. “Social media is a numbers game. NOW Social lets you leverage the power of your field combined with the power of social. You can analyze both corporate and field social content performance; stack-rank and compare content to make better, more strategic publishing decisions and create more effective campaigns. You can generate real buzz around your products and opportunity by determining what most resonates with your audience; making your most valuable social content available on one platform that is easily shareable by your entire field organization.”
For Rallio, the integration is a natural next step in their suite of products and services. The Irvine, California-based company has a long history of serving multi-unit franchisors as well as independent operators who use Rallio’s platform to manage and grow their social media presence and online reputation. For four years running, Rallio has been ranked as a Top Franchise Supplier by Entrepreneur magazine; it is also an Inc.com Fastest-Growing Company both nationally and regionally.
“Rallio is a trusted provider for thousands of franchises and small-business owners, offering best-in-class solutions and top-notch customer service for our clients," says Chuck Goetschel, CEO of Rallio. "We are thrilled to be entering this partnership with NOW Technologies so that we can now bring the power of social media technology, combined with our experience and expertise, to the direct-selling industry.”
For more information about NOW Technologies and the range of solutions offered, please visit www.now-tech.com. NOW Technologies can also be found across social media, including Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn.
To learn more about Rallio and its all-in-one social media management solutions for direct sellers, franchises and small businesses, visit www.rallio.com. Follow @rallio on Facebook and Instagram for the latest social media news, tips and inspiration.
About Rallio
Rallio is a powerful SaaS platform combining cloud-based social media technology, artificial intelligence and employee advocacy. As the supplier of choice for franchise organizations and small businesses, Rallio enables brands to manage their entire social media presence, online reputation and online directory listings in one dashboard for all locations. Entrepreneur® Media has recognized Rallio on multiple listings, including its Entrepreneur 360 list of top companies mastering the art and science of growing a businesses, as well as its Top Franchise Supplier list in 2018, 2019 and 2020. For the latter, the company has ranked #1 as a social media management supplier and #6 overall in the Franchise Marketing category.
About NOW Technologies
NOW Technologies (formerly, memberTEK, LLC) is the premier provider of digital sales, marketing and distributor enablement solutions for the direct selling industry. Building upon its parent company’s (SUCCESS Partners) 35 years of industry experience, NOW Technologies is focused on providing direct selling companies and their representatives with tools and strategies to help them reach their target audiences, deepen brand awareness and grow their businesses. NOW Technologies has progressively expanded its platform in recent years, becoming the most comprehensive, customizable and powerful customer acquisition and distributor activation tool for direct sellers worldwide.
Contact:
Rallio
Karen Spaeder
VP of Communications
(949) 861-3900
karen@rallio.com
NOW Technologies, LLC
5800 Democracy Drive
Suite 100
Plano, TX 75024
United States
Contact for print or publication:
Noah Westerlund, Executive Vice President
nwesterlund@successpartners.com
www.now-tech.com
The integration offers powerful yet easy-to-use tools to direct sellers, field leaders and representatives looking to expand their sphere of influence on social media, where they have the ability to connect directly with prospects and customers. Rallio’s social media platform enables them to:
- Create and manage top social media platforms from one dashboard
- Centralize all brand assets in one location
- Build libraries of easily shareable social content
- Manage and respond from one unified dashboard for all engagements and messaging
- Access, publish and schedule social content to downline or a subset of their organization
- Ensure compliant and on-brand content
- Analyze data on top performers, brand averages and outliers
- Leverage insights on top-performing posts and content across the entire organization
“We know that even for experienced social sellers, creating and scheduling content can be intimidating, frustrating and time-consuming,” shares Noah Westerlund, Executive Vice President of NOW Technologies. “But we also know that this is where massive growth within the direct selling channel is taking place. What excites us about this technology is that this feature takes the hassle out of creating and scheduling content. Distributors don’t have to be social media savvy to leverage this technology.”
Westerlund also explains that there are powerful benefits for companies offering this technology to their distributors as well. “Social media is a numbers game. NOW Social lets you leverage the power of your field combined with the power of social. You can analyze both corporate and field social content performance; stack-rank and compare content to make better, more strategic publishing decisions and create more effective campaigns. You can generate real buzz around your products and opportunity by determining what most resonates with your audience; making your most valuable social content available on one platform that is easily shareable by your entire field organization.”
For Rallio, the integration is a natural next step in their suite of products and services. The Irvine, California-based company has a long history of serving multi-unit franchisors as well as independent operators who use Rallio’s platform to manage and grow their social media presence and online reputation. For four years running, Rallio has been ranked as a Top Franchise Supplier by Entrepreneur magazine; it is also an Inc.com Fastest-Growing Company both nationally and regionally.
“Rallio is a trusted provider for thousands of franchises and small-business owners, offering best-in-class solutions and top-notch customer service for our clients," says Chuck Goetschel, CEO of Rallio. "We are thrilled to be entering this partnership with NOW Technologies so that we can now bring the power of social media technology, combined with our experience and expertise, to the direct-selling industry.”
For more information about NOW Technologies and the range of solutions offered, please visit www.now-tech.com. NOW Technologies can also be found across social media, including Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn.
To learn more about Rallio and its all-in-one social media management solutions for direct sellers, franchises and small businesses, visit www.rallio.com. Follow @rallio on Facebook and Instagram for the latest social media news, tips and inspiration.
About Rallio
Rallio is a powerful SaaS platform combining cloud-based social media technology, artificial intelligence and employee advocacy. As the supplier of choice for franchise organizations and small businesses, Rallio enables brands to manage their entire social media presence, online reputation and online directory listings in one dashboard for all locations. Entrepreneur® Media has recognized Rallio on multiple listings, including its Entrepreneur 360 list of top companies mastering the art and science of growing a businesses, as well as its Top Franchise Supplier list in 2018, 2019 and 2020. For the latter, the company has ranked #1 as a social media management supplier and #6 overall in the Franchise Marketing category.
About NOW Technologies
NOW Technologies (formerly, memberTEK, LLC) is the premier provider of digital sales, marketing and distributor enablement solutions for the direct selling industry. Building upon its parent company’s (SUCCESS Partners) 35 years of industry experience, NOW Technologies is focused on providing direct selling companies and their representatives with tools and strategies to help them reach their target audiences, deepen brand awareness and grow their businesses. NOW Technologies has progressively expanded its platform in recent years, becoming the most comprehensive, customizable and powerful customer acquisition and distributor activation tool for direct sellers worldwide.
Contact:
Rallio
Karen Spaeder
VP of Communications
(949) 861-3900
karen@rallio.com
NOW Technologies, LLC
5800 Democracy Drive
Suite 100
Plano, TX 75024
United States
Contact for print or publication:
Noah Westerlund, Executive Vice President
nwesterlund@successpartners.com
www.now-tech.com
Contact
RallioContact
Karen Spaeder
949-861-3900
www.rallio.com
Karen Spaeder
949-861-3900
www.rallio.com
Categories