MacCase Integrates Apple Air Tags Into Premium Leather Messenger Bag
Air Tag integration brings a new level of protection and piece of mind for MacCase customers.
Carlsbad, CA, September 17, 2021 --(PR.com)-- MacCase has begun integrating the Apple Air Tag tracking devices into their Premium Leather Collection starting with their long running Premium Leather Messenger Bag. MacCase has shunned the trend of hanging the Air Tag from the bag choosing to integrate it into the interior. This provides a much more secure way to locate the bag if it was ever to be lost or stolen.
“No one has been integrating Apple technology into soft goods longer or better than we have. When the Air Tags were released we wanted to find a much more customer focused way for them to work with our designs. The point of them is to provide a layer of protection and piece of mind. By integrating them discreetly within the interiors of our bags, we will be providing the next level of Apple portable protection. We’re excited to have our popular leather messenger bag be the first with this new feature,” beamed the designer, Michael Santoro, who is also the Chief Creative Officer and President of MacCase.
The Premium Leather Messenger Bag was part of the original MacCase Premium Leather Collection of bags, cases and sleeves launched in 2007. It was chosen to lead the Air Tag integration due to its popularity as a general use bag as well as a laptop bag. It is used by a broad range of customers in a large variety of travel situations. The updated model retails for $299.95 and is available at the company’s site. https://www.mac-case.com/collections/leather-messenger-bag-s
About MacCase
MacCase invented the Apple specific case market in 1998. The company offers two distinct products lines, one in nylon and one in leather that consists of a broad range of cases, messenger bags, sleeves, folios and backpacks for Apple MacBook Pro and iPad Pro and iPad Air models. MacCase products can be found at Walmart.com, Staples.com, OfficeDepot.com, MacMall, Luggage Pros, Shopladder, B&H and Ebags. MacCase products can also be purchased directly from www.mac-case.com.
