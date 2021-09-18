Sterling Information Technologies, Inc. Brings Global Experience to Meet Growing Cybersecurity Demand
Toronto, Canada, September 18, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Over the last few months, there has been a massive shift of employees pivoting to working from home, with this comes the high prioritization for companies to build secure digital infrastructures to scale. Organizations, therefore, have prioritized processes, technologies, and new security infrastructures to ensure their business remain competitive amidst the disruption in the workplace.
Before the onset of the pandemic in 2020, over one-fifth (21%) of the Canadian corporate population said they had been impacted by cybersecurity issues. By the end of 2021, cybercrime will have cost the globe more than $6 trillion, and demand for cybersecurity continues to rise as the technological landscape continues to change.
Along with the growing demand for cybersecurity, Canada’s leader in cybersecurity systems, Sterling Information Technologies announces the appointment of Arianne Garcia to their leadership team. She joins as the Director for Marketing and Business Development, leading the company’s direction to bring cybersecurity to more businesses across the globe. Her wealth of experience working for companies in the Asia Pacific will bring a fresh perspective on the Sterling brand, with key responsibilities on building awareness and developing creative direction, conceptualizing and executing multi-channel campaigns, and identifying opportunities for growth that is critical to the company’s vision in the next 5 years.
Arianne joins Sterling Information Technologies with a well-renowned career in sales and marketing of over 10 years, having worked in the Philippines, Singapore, and the US. She has most recently worked as the Project Director for WBR Asia in Singapore where she led the company’s finance and e-commerce portfolio of senior-level conferences. She also fostered brand partnerships, led marketing campaigns, and helped create the foundation of two e-commerce start-ups in the Philippines: Metromart.com and Ensogo.
About the current demand on cybersecurity and Arianne’s transition to this industry, she said, “The pandemic has forced most of us to work from home and this comes with the new responsibility that we cannot trust everything that accesses our systems – every day, we see news of companies being victims of a data breach. All the more that we need to continuously verify, authenticate, and guard ourselves against cyber attacks. I am excited to work with Sterling in bringing awareness to more organizations on the importance of cybersecurity, tackling the threat, and preventing cyberattacks in the future.”
“Arianne has demonstrated a track record of successfully transforming marketing operations and enabling brands to communicate in the digital space,” said Neil Cesario, CISO. Sterling Information Technologies Inc. “Arianne will play a pivotal role as we shape the company’s future and look to elevate our continued focus on Sterling 360 Cybersuite.”
Founded in 1993, Sterling has built its name protecting and defending organizations against some of the most sophisticated cyber security attacks around the globe, Sterling has defined and amplified market awareness for our broad portfolio of world class consulting, innovative SaaS solutions and managed security services. Today, Sterling Information Technologies is known for its holistic cybersecurity approach and has been busy expanding its cybersecurity offerings through partnerships with EC Council, Cynet, and Cyolo. Most recently, it deployed Cyrisq, an AI-powered Vulnerability Risk Management platform.
Contact
Sterling Information TechnologiesContact
Neil Cesario
416-548-7349
sterlinginfo.com
Neil Cesario
416-548-7349
sterlinginfo.com
