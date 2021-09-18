Legacy Hotels & Resorts Experience 15% Increase in Online Sales with RateTiger
10 group properties leverage RateTiger connectivity for business growth.
Cape Town, South Africa, September 18, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Legacy Hotels & Resorts, one of the leading hotel chains in South Africa have been leveraging RateTiger by eRevMax for online distribution through dynamic channel management and price intelligence. Ten properties of the group have been using RateTiger and find it to be the perfect 2-way connectivity solution between their property management system and online sales channels to increase online visibility and revenue.
Legacy Hotels & Resorts own and manage a collection of four and five star hotels, bush lodges, leisure resorts and casino resorts in key tourism and business locations throughout Africa and is expanding into the emerging European and Middle Eastern markets. The continuing growth, together with the unprecedented change in the hotel distribution space, has made the Legacy Revenue Management team, led by Eloise Hyland, to work on simplifying their processes, eliminate complexities and create seamless connectivity with online sales channels.
“There are so many channels out there, it becomes time consuming and challenging to manage online distribution. The best thing about RateTiger is they have connectivity with some channels we did not even know about, but are very productive,” remarked Eloise Hyland, Revenue and Distribution Manager, Legacy Hotels and Resorts.
Legacy Hotels has been an early adapter of new technology and been leveraging RateTiger’s connectivity to resolve distribution challenges. Since they have started using RateTiger, their online hotel bookings have grown by over 15% leading to a significant increase in overall revenue.
The pandemic and subsequent travel restrictions have forced the hotel industry to relook at their overall strategy. “Thanks to RateTiger’s connectivity with OTAs and the information we receive about our competitors, we can react to the market very quickly and stay ahead. We can see our competitors are following suit,” said Eloise.
The quick turn-around has helped Eloise and her team to be on the recovery course quicker resulting in incremental revenue even in 2020. She further summed up - “RateTiger Support is amazing! They are available 24/7. The Account Manager is one call away. The reason we like RateTiger is that it is cost efficient and helpful.”
Check out this video from Eloise Hyland, Revenue and Distribution Manager at Legacy Hotels and Resorts - https://youtu.be/ocH0fcHTRCQ
