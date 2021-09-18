LoyaltyXpert Launches Real-Time Refresh and Updates Features on Loyalty Apps
Checking updated loyalty points balance is no longer a waiting game.
Ahmedabad, India, September 18, 2021 --(PR.com)-- The Ahmedabad-based agency develops web and app-based loyalty program solutions. The company’s apps are designed considering the needs of millennials and Gen Zers.
LoyaltyXpert is back in the headlines as it launched an advanced feature that offers real-time refresh and updates on accumulated loyalty points. Consumers prefer real-time updates on their loyalty points and rewards, and providing them the same works favor businesses.
“Loyalty apps are the best way to reach the customer’s phone. Our team has transformed loyalty programs for small and large organizations. These clients have also witnessed improvement in customer retention. You can extend incentives in the form of discounts, reward points, cashback, or any other goodies. Real-time updates increase customer interaction with the app, resulting in higher conversion and revenue. The loyalty program participation increases, and customers with access to such data also tend to spend more,” said the executive from LoyaltyXpert while sharing insights on the newly introduced features.
These new features enable companies to immediately update incentives in consumer accounts when they review, buy, or recommend a product. Push notifications can be sent urging customers to check their accumulated points in the app.
Ease of integration
You can integrate CRM systems, e-commerce platforms, POS, accounting software, and other solutions with LoyaltyXpert’s web and app-based platforms. Put simply; you can handle the ever-increasing velocity, variety, and volume of customer data with advanced solutions.
A quick look at benefits that app-based loyalty programs offer:
You can reward purchase behavior with instant incentives and notifications
Timely promotion and product recommendation via apps
Ability to deliver a personalized experience to consumers with targeted offers
The app can be tailored to provide micro-location based offers as well
You can track customer’s reactions to various offers in the app
An opportunity to gather relevant data that you can use for boosting marketing initiatives
Apps also ensure better communication with loyalty program members
The best way to undoubtedly increase brand loyalty
Mobile apps offer greater convenience to consumers. Do you wish to create an easy-to-use, appealing app for your loyalty program? Connect with LoyaltyXpert today, let our team take your loyalty program to the next level.
About LoyaltyXpert
LoyaltyXpert has continuously retained its position in the list of top loyalty program software developers in India. Both web and app-based solutions provide the perfect combination of flexibility, affordability, and superb functionalities.
Contact
Maulik Shah
+91-7990238718
www.loyaltyxpert.com
