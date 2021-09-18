Bullman Records Releases Salman Ali’s Love Song “Ishq Hogaya”
After the success of Baarish2021, Salman Ali and Music composer Raaj Aashoo team up for “Ishq Hogya,” a romantic song, Produced by Bullman Records. The songs heartfelt lyrics are penned by Murli Agarwal, showcasing happiness in little moments spent with your beloved. The romantic track is composed and directed by Raaj Aashoo, music video features the very beautiful Prity Singhaniya alongside heart throb Anuj Saini.
New Delhi, India, September 18, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Salman Ali, a rising talent, who has delivered some of the greatest hits and is appreciated for his infectious sound, soulful voice and impressive distinctive vocals. He is the singer for this song Ishq Hogaya. Salman shared, “I am so excited to announce my single ‘Ishq Hogaya’ and I hope people love it as much as I do, It’s a song that talks about young love and I’m so grateful that it’s finally out!”
Raaj Aashoo, Composer, Director and CEO of Bullman Records stated, "I am glad to have come on board for this song with Salman Ali who is an extremely talented artist and has sung this song. This is a beautiful romantic soundtrack of enliven emotions when in love and relationship. The listeners will feel connected and remain engaged every single time they tune in. It's been a pleasure working with a young singer who is so composed.”
According to Sunil Hamal, Co founder Bullman Records, "My Label is all about keeping it fresh and being experimental. I and the entire team always work towards bringing great music. I loved the track as Salman Ali created magic with his soft, melodious, vocals to stay on your playlist for long.”
Director at Bullman Records Ashish Prabhugaonkar and Nihir Shah believes in being inspired by fresh budding artists with Youthful Spirit and promoting them by lending support to grow in places where an extra effort is required to perform. That’s what fans too expect from this label.
Raaj Aashoo, Composer, Director and CEO of Bullman Records stated, "I am glad to have come on board for this song with Salman Ali who is an extremely talented artist and has sung this song. This is a beautiful romantic soundtrack of enliven emotions when in love and relationship. The listeners will feel connected and remain engaged every single time they tune in. It's been a pleasure working with a young singer who is so composed.”
According to Sunil Hamal, Co founder Bullman Records, "My Label is all about keeping it fresh and being experimental. I and the entire team always work towards bringing great music. I loved the track as Salman Ali created magic with his soft, melodious, vocals to stay on your playlist for long.”
Director at Bullman Records Ashish Prabhugaonkar and Nihir Shah believes in being inspired by fresh budding artists with Youthful Spirit and promoting them by lending support to grow in places where an extra effort is required to perform. That’s what fans too expect from this label.
Contact
Bullman RecordsContact
Sonia Nirula
+91 9958113534
https://bullmanrecords.com
Satish Singh
Sonia Nirula
+91 9958113534
https://bullmanrecords.com
Satish Singh
Categories