Bullman Records Releases Salman Ali’s Love Song “Ishq Hogaya”

After the success of Baarish2021, Salman Ali and Music composer Raaj Aashoo team up for “Ishq Hogya,” a romantic song, Produced by Bullman Records. The songs heartfelt lyrics are penned by Murli Agarwal, showcasing happiness in little moments spent with your beloved. The romantic track is composed and directed by Raaj Aashoo, music video features the very beautiful Prity Singhaniya alongside heart throb Anuj Saini.