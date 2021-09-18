Infosec Institute Launches Free Resources to Help Organizations be Cyber Smart During Cybersecurity Awareness Month
Free resources and educational programs designed to help security leaders raise awareness, upskill teams this October.
Madison, WI, September 18, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Infosec Institute, a leading cybersecurity education provider, today announced free cyber education resources and special offers to help organizations and employees stay cyber safe during Cybersecurity Awareness Month (CSAM) and beyond. Hosted every October by the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) and the National Cyber Security Alliance (NCSA), CSAM aims to raise awareness about the importance of cybersecurity and provide resources for individuals to be secure online.
In support of this initiative, Infosec is providing free resources, including a comprehensive CSAM security awareness and training kit, a CSAM training webinar for security awareness administrators and a hands-on cyber skills challenge for current and aspiring cyber professionals within the Infosec Skills platform. Additionally, Infosec will offer discounted pricing on instructor-led boot camps throughout October, making certification more affordable for existing and new cyber professionals.
“Organizations and individuals everywhere often struggle to secure data and systems. With the threat landscape growing, cyber education and training are fundamental in minimizing risk and protecting individuals from cyber incidents,” said Jack Koziol, CEO and founder of Infosec. “Cybersecurity Awareness Month is a great opportunity for organizations to build momentum and excitement around their cyber education initiatives and capture the engagement needed to support a culture of security. We’re excited to provide these free resources to make cybersecurity education and training more accessible and engaging for everyone.”
CSAM-exclusive offers and resources include:
Free Cybersecurity Awareness Month resource kit: This year’s Road to Cybersecurity toolkit provides 17 training resources for organizations to launch a CSAM campaign, foster a culture of security and keep employees engaged throughout October. Designed to make launching a successful and impactful CSAM campaign easy, each toolkit comes with ready-to-use resources from training modules and assessments to posters, newsletters, employee presentations and more.
Free Cybersecurity Awareness Month training webinar: This free webinar will provide resources and recommendations on how to run a security awareness campaign that will educate employees during October and beyond. Attendees will have the opportunity to get personalized advice on their programs and leave with actionable insights and easy-to-use materials to kickstart their campaign.
Free hands-on cyber skills training during Cybersecurity Career Awareness Week: During the week of October 18, current and aspiring cyber professionals will have the chance to join a hands-on cybersecurity training experience inside the Infosec Skills cyber range. Each activity highlights a different set of cybersecurity skills allowing learners to explore what aspects of cybersecurity are most interesting to them. Additionally, those who complete the challenge can enter to win a $100 Amazon gift card, Infosec hoodie and 1-year subscription to Infosec Skills.
Discounted instructor-led certification boot camps: Infosec’s instructor-led boot camps help cybersecurity professionals earn certifications critical to advancing their careers, maximizing their earning potential and remaining up-to-date on the latest cyber skills. To help make these courses more accessible, those who enroll before the end of October will save up to $1,000 off eligible certification boot camps.
The complementary resources feature Infosec’s award-winning education and training content hosted on the Infosec IQ and Infosec Skills platforms. Infosec IQ security awareness and training empowers employees with the knowledge and skills to stay cyber-secure at work and home with over 2,000 awareness and training resources. Infosec Skills helps cyber professionals upskill and get certified with unlimited access to 1,200+ hands-on cybersecurity courses, labs and cyber ranges.
Learn more about all of Infosec’s Cybersecurity Awareness Month resources at www.infosecinstitute.com/cybersecurity-awareness-month-2021.
About Infosec
Infosec is the leading cybersecurity education company helping IT and security professionals advance their careers and empowering employees to be cyber-safe at work and home. Its mission is to equip individuals and organizations with the knowledge and skills to outsmart cybercrime confidently. More than 70% of the Fortune 500 have relied on Infosec Skills to develop their security talent and teams, and over five million learners worldwide are more cyber-resilient from Infosec IQ’s security awareness and phishing training. Follow Infosec on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and Infosec’s Resources Blog for the latest news, or visit infosecinstitute.com for more information.
In support of this initiative, Infosec is providing free resources, including a comprehensive CSAM security awareness and training kit, a CSAM training webinar for security awareness administrators and a hands-on cyber skills challenge for current and aspiring cyber professionals within the Infosec Skills platform. Additionally, Infosec will offer discounted pricing on instructor-led boot camps throughout October, making certification more affordable for existing and new cyber professionals.
“Organizations and individuals everywhere often struggle to secure data and systems. With the threat landscape growing, cyber education and training are fundamental in minimizing risk and protecting individuals from cyber incidents,” said Jack Koziol, CEO and founder of Infosec. “Cybersecurity Awareness Month is a great opportunity for organizations to build momentum and excitement around their cyber education initiatives and capture the engagement needed to support a culture of security. We’re excited to provide these free resources to make cybersecurity education and training more accessible and engaging for everyone.”
CSAM-exclusive offers and resources include:
Free Cybersecurity Awareness Month resource kit: This year’s Road to Cybersecurity toolkit provides 17 training resources for organizations to launch a CSAM campaign, foster a culture of security and keep employees engaged throughout October. Designed to make launching a successful and impactful CSAM campaign easy, each toolkit comes with ready-to-use resources from training modules and assessments to posters, newsletters, employee presentations and more.
Free Cybersecurity Awareness Month training webinar: This free webinar will provide resources and recommendations on how to run a security awareness campaign that will educate employees during October and beyond. Attendees will have the opportunity to get personalized advice on their programs and leave with actionable insights and easy-to-use materials to kickstart their campaign.
Free hands-on cyber skills training during Cybersecurity Career Awareness Week: During the week of October 18, current and aspiring cyber professionals will have the chance to join a hands-on cybersecurity training experience inside the Infosec Skills cyber range. Each activity highlights a different set of cybersecurity skills allowing learners to explore what aspects of cybersecurity are most interesting to them. Additionally, those who complete the challenge can enter to win a $100 Amazon gift card, Infosec hoodie and 1-year subscription to Infosec Skills.
Discounted instructor-led certification boot camps: Infosec’s instructor-led boot camps help cybersecurity professionals earn certifications critical to advancing their careers, maximizing their earning potential and remaining up-to-date on the latest cyber skills. To help make these courses more accessible, those who enroll before the end of October will save up to $1,000 off eligible certification boot camps.
The complementary resources feature Infosec’s award-winning education and training content hosted on the Infosec IQ and Infosec Skills platforms. Infosec IQ security awareness and training empowers employees with the knowledge and skills to stay cyber-secure at work and home with over 2,000 awareness and training resources. Infosec Skills helps cyber professionals upskill and get certified with unlimited access to 1,200+ hands-on cybersecurity courses, labs and cyber ranges.
Learn more about all of Infosec’s Cybersecurity Awareness Month resources at www.infosecinstitute.com/cybersecurity-awareness-month-2021.
About Infosec
Infosec is the leading cybersecurity education company helping IT and security professionals advance their careers and empowering employees to be cyber-safe at work and home. Its mission is to equip individuals and organizations with the knowledge and skills to outsmart cybercrime confidently. More than 70% of the Fortune 500 have relied on Infosec Skills to develop their security talent and teams, and over five million learners worldwide are more cyber-resilient from Infosec IQ’s security awareness and phishing training. Follow Infosec on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and Infosec’s Resources Blog for the latest news, or visit infosecinstitute.com for more information.
Contact
InfosecContact
Kate Rodgers
608-243-7765
infosecinstitute.com
Kate Rodgers
608-243-7765
infosecinstitute.com
Categories