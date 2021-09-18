Joe Malvasio’s Global Capital Partners Fund LLC is Expanding Its Fast & Convenient Hard Money Lending with Global Affiliate Broker Program
The private lender is accepting applications from broker firms from all over the world to expand their streamlined financing services worldwide.
New York, NY, September 18, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Affiliate brokers can now partner with the prestigious Global Capital Partners Fund LLC to provide private lending services all over the world. Brokers can benefit from Joe Malvasio’s expertise and leadership while also taking advantage of the firm’s vast in-house team of underwriters and extensive network of clients and public relations.
Global Capital Partners Fund LLC is already offering services all over the US and Canada, but the global affiliate broker program allows a greater expansion of their streamlined and convenient hard money lending services.
A representative for the company stated, “Affiliate brokers from all over the world can partner with us to serve as a liaison between our firm and the customers. We are looking for brokers who can connect us with borrowers looking for the type of financing services we provide here at Global Capital Partners Fund LLC. Working with affiliate brokers allows us to make our hard money loans and financing options more accessible for borrowers who are a good fit.”
Global Capital Partners Fund LLC believes in expanding its operations to help out borrowers in not just North America but all over the world. While the firm is currently operational in the US and Canada, the global affiliate broker program allows the reputable firm to expand even further. The firm is run by a very capable team under the guidance of Joe Malvasio. The highly credible and reliable network of senior partners, brokers, and underwriters enable them to close multi-million dollar deals within no time.
The representative further continued, “At GCP Fund, we are dedicated to fulfilling Joe Malvasio’s vision, which is to make hard money loans accessible for everyone. He believes that everyone should be able to benefit from our wide variety of financing options, and our team is dedicated to making that happen.”
Working with affiliate brokers allows Global Capital Partners Fund LLC to reach out to bigger audiences and find potential borrowers who can benefit from GCP’s hard money loans. Joe Malvasio’s leadership has allowed the firm to specialize in bridge financing, mezzanine financing, construction loans, acquisition financing, asset-based lending, and much more. For anyone looking to discuss asset-based financing with Global Capital Partners Fund LLC, the contact information is provided below.
About Joe Malvasio
Joe Malvasio is the president of Global Capital Partners Fund. With 40 years of experience in the industry, he has helped numerous clients invest successfully in the commercial real estate market by providing hassle-free acquisition and commercial financing solutions at flexible terms.
Contact
Ricky Taylor
+1-800-514-7350
www.gcpfund.com
