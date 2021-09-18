Shero Comics’ Rayven Choi Graphic Novel Series Will Take Final Bow on National Comic Book Day
African American Superheroine Series Comes to an End with Final Book Release
Los Angeles, CA, September 18, 2021 --(PR.com)-- This National Comic Book Day, September 25, 2021, Shero Comics will release the fifth and final book of the award-winning, Korean American graphic novel series, Rayven Choi.
Rayven Choi is a gripping, coming-of-age story about an African American girl who is orphaned and sent to South Korea where she’s adopted by a Korean family. Rayven uncovers a shocking secret in the prequels and vows to avenge the death of her birthparents. In the upcoming fifth and final chapter, Rayven Choi: Vengeance is a Sin, Rayven faces off with the hitman who murdered her parents all those years ago, but struggles to overcome her fears and anxiety to get the revenge that she’s seeking.
In a quest to provide representation for black women in the often “boys only” club of comics, writer-creator Shequeta L. Smith created and first launched the Rayven Choi series in 2016. While debuting the book series, Smith also launched her female-centered comic book company, Shero Comics, that focuses on creating IP that features minority heroines in comics, films, and gaming.
After a successful book tour to comic cons in the United States and abroad, launching an all-female SheroCon comic con, filming the upcoming The Shero Universe docuseries, and while making a footprint in the gaming world, Smith has not only infiltrated the boys club of comics, but is looking to take things over as far as minority women are concerned.
“It’s time for minority women’s voices to be heard loud and clear in the land of comics. With comic book properties being such a hot commodity these days, this is the moment in time when we should be telling our own stories. At Shero Comics, we are aiming to be that resounding voice, and we’re not shutting up anytime soon. It’s a takeover,” Smith said.
When she’s not creating comics, Smith works as a Hollywood screenwriter where she mostly focuses on world building and writing commercial tentpole films for the big screen. Most recently, she was one of seven screenwriters selected for Ron Howard and Brian Grazer’s screenwriting incubator, Imagine Impact 2.
Rayven Choi: Vengeance is a Sin is scheduled to be released on Amazon Kindle and ComiXology - in English and Korean - on Saturday, September 25, 2021. Additionally, physical copies of the entire book collection and accompanying merchandise will be available exclusively on the Shero Comics webstore.
