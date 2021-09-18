Firstat Nursing Services, a Poway Caregivers Agency, Supports Self-Care Awareness Month for September
Firstat Nursing Services of Poway, CA Publishes Helpful Information for Family Caregivers Needing Time Off When Caring for Seniors.
Poway, CA, September 18, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Firstat Nursing Services, serving Poway with home nurses and skilled nursing services, promotes self-care for family caregivers by having them use Skilled Nursing Services to Take Care of Elderly or Sick Loved Ones.
“In-home skilled nursing care provides far more than bedside medical care. Beyond formal expertise and certified medical attention, quality nursing services can offer emotional guidance, assist with transportation needs, and even offer supportive companionship,” says Linnea Goodrich, president of Firstat Nursing Services. Families who attend to the needs of an elderly or sick loved one at home can benefit from this service in many ways.
Here’s what in-home skilled nursing services can offer your family:
Trained Medical Expertise at the Ready - With a professional, certified nurse visiting your home, you know that your loved one will receive top-of-the-line medical attention. Whether adjusting a prescription regime, administering injections, or simply monitoring overall health, you can relax with a skilled nurse in charge. In addition, all caregivers that come to your home are formally trained, background checked, and fully capable of handling a wide range of medical issues.
A Positive, Fresh Outlook for All - With the ability to provide much-needed happiness and cheer, a social visit by a nurse leaves everyone feeling optimistic and upbeat. With hands-on experience dealing with complicated diseases, in-home nurses are specifically equipped to handle all stages of illness with positivity and a great attitude. Bringing an enthusiastic spirit, a visiting nurse is a welcome change and breath of fresh air. Families look forward to visits and the smiling, compassionate nurse that makes their day.
Controlled Independence and Safety - Often, families work and cannot be home all day to supervise a loved one who may not be entirely independent. In-home nursing care can send someone to spend days with your family member, ensuring they stay safe and secure while you are away. However, even the most cautious can slip and fall or find themselves in a difficult situation. Having a nurse on-hand is a smart, proactive decision that gives families the chance to offer controlled independence.
People wanting to learn more about home health, caregivers, in-home care, and Firstat Nursing Services are encouraged to call 619-220-7600 or go to: www.FirstatOfSanDiego.com.
About Firstat Nursing Services
Linnea Goodrich is the owner of Firstat Nursing Services, the only Home Care Agency in San Diego that is both State licensed and certified by the Alzheimer’s Association. Firstat Nursing Services has been providing a higher standard of home nursing, home health, and homecare services for elderly, disabled, and injured people in the greater San Diego area since 1997.
To give families and seniors a better understanding of how in-home care can help their daily lives, Firstat has developed a free online assessment tool. To see how it can help, call 619-220-7600 or go to: www.FirstatOfSanDiego.com.
Firstat Nursing Services
Linnea Goodrich
411 Camino del Rio South, Suite 100
San Diego, CA 92108
619-220-7600
info@firstatofsandiego.com
