CPA Firm, Griffin & Furman, Announces Second Location in Louisiana
Monroe, LA, September 18, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Griffin & Furman, LLC, certified public accounting firm, announces the opening of its Monroe branch at 4900 Cypress St., #15, West Monroe in Key West Plaza.
This will be Griffin & Furman’s second location in Louisiana, allowing the CPA firm to expand their consulting, accounting and tax services to their clients across the state.
“We look forward to the convenience this office will provide for our individual and business clients and credit union partners in North Louisiana,” comments Stephen Griffin, managing partner for the CPA firm. “And we are excited about the new opportunities we will have in Monroe and the surrounding areas.”
Griffin & Furman provides accounting and tax services to individuals and businesses. They also specialize in audit, attest and assurance services for credit unions and financial institutions, not-for-profits, governmental entities, and retirement systems.
For more information about Griffin & Furman, LLC., please visit their website at https://www.griffinandco.com/.
About Griffin & Furman, LLC.
Griffin & Furman, LLC is a full-service CPA firm with an office in Mandeville, Louisiana. Since 2000, the firm has been providing their clients large-firm services with a small firm feel. The firm provides attest, consulting, accounting and tax services to businesses, financial institutions, not-for-profits, governmental entities and individuals.
Since 2000, the CPA firm has provided services to individual and businesses across the state and worked with credit unions across the South.
Stephen M. Griffin
(985) 727-9924
www.griffinandco.com/
