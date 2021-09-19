Join in a Welsh Tasting Event with Spirit of Wales Distillery’s Award-Winning Spirits
This October it’s time for an authentic Welsh experience and a taste of the award-winning premium Welsh spirits of Spirit of Wales Distillery at their music-bingo themed tasting event.
Newport, United Kingdom, September 19, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Explore the world of spirit tasting with the Spirit of Wales Distillery, and get spirited away to the world of music and trivia for a unique tasting event with friends and family in Newport and around the UK.
On 1st October 2021, join Spirit of Wales at their Newport distillery in South Wales, or online for a virtual tasting in the comfort of your home. Those that opt for the virtual tasting will receive their Virtual Tasting Kit Experience Box a couple of days before the event along with instructions on what they will need to have handy on the night of the tasting event.
The Spirit of Wales Virtual Tasting Kit includes:
The premium Spirit of Wales premium 5cl spirits that will be showcased on the evening of the tasting event; Steeltown Welsh Vodka, Steeltown Dry Welsh Gin, Dragon’s Breath Spiced Rum, and a surprise Distillery Release Product.
Premium Fever-Tree Mixers, tonic partner to the distillery, including Mexican Lime Soda, Mediterranean Tonic, Madagascan Cola, and Ginger Beer.
A packet of Jones Crisps
A slab of Spirit of Wales Chocolate to pair with one of the drinks
Entry to the tasting event on 1 October 2021.
Be entertained with a music bingo game and quiz at our tasting event, whilst enjoying your perfectly paired drinks.
Both the in-house and the virtual event starts at 7pm and last for two hours. Pre-Book a ticket for the virtual tasting event by 24 September 2021 and the distillery tasting event by the 30 September 2021 and save £5.00 using the coupon code LIVETASTING at the checkout.
Throughout the tasting event everyone will learn more about Spirit of Wales Distillery and how the spirits that they’re enjoying are made, as well as how to taste each of the spirits. Those attending in-person will also get a mini distillery tour before relaxing with some drinks at the bar.
There are three prizes up for grabs in the music bingo and quiz games: Double tickets for a Spirit of Wales guided distillery tour and additional Spirit of Wales surprises on the evening.
Come in-person to the speak-easy-inspired bar at the Spirit of Wales Distillery in South Wales, or enjoy the tasting event virtually. Visit the Spirit of Wales Distillery website to book your tasting event tickets which include a tasting kit for two in Newport, South Wales or from anywhere in the UK.
Tours and tastings of the Spirit of Wales’ range of premium Welsh spirits are also available at their Newport distillery in South Wales, and can be booked on the Spirit of Wales Distillery website.
Note to editors:
Please visit www.spiritofwales.com or find the Spirit of Wales Distillery on social media to find out more about the Welsh spirits tasting event.
About the Spirit of Wales Distillery
Founded in October 2020, the Spirit of Wales Distillery is a no-nonsense Welsh spirits producer, in Newport, South Wales. Inspired by Welsh passion and the dramatic Welsh heritage and environment, the Spirit of Wales range includes the award-winning Steeltown Welsh Dry Gin, award-winning Dragon’s Breath Spiced Welsh Rum, and Steeltown Welsh Vodka. Limited release distillation Welsh spirits complete the Spirit of Wales range. Visit the Newport distillery for a guided tour and tasting experience to find the perfect pairing with Fever-Tree Mixers and Tonics and the Spirit of Wales chocolate range. Celebrate all things Welsh with The Spirit of Wales Distillery.
For more press information, please contact:
Daniel Dyer, from the “Spirit of Wales Distillery”: 01633 965035 or email Claudette de Chermont at marketing@spiritofwales.com
