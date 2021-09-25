Michael Terence Publishing Announce the Release of "The Whirligig of Time" by Ed White
Michael Terence Publishing is excited to announce the release of "The Whirligig of Time," a comedy thriller featuring unconventional private detective, Frampton Quigg – by Ed White.
Oxford, United Kingdom, September 25, 2021 --(PR.com)-- About The Whirligig of Time
Frampton Quigg may, or may not, be the world’s best Private Detective. He is attempting to rebuild his reputation after what is generally seen as the mishandling of a previous, high-profile case that ended with multiple casualties and the near destruction of an idyllic English village. He has resumed his career from a converted Fish & Chip Shop in a sleepy seaside town.
He is certainly the world’s least conventional Private Detective, utilising tools as diverse as weaponry provided by a lost tribe of Guatemalan Indians and the near-visionary insights of his associate, Desirée.
In this case, the action rages across England before climaxing in a major attack on the world’s largest music festival, The Whirligig. Quigg encounters old friends and makes new alliances including some at the highest level of British society. Does the shadow of his old adversary, McFrench, hang over the matter? Is there a deliberate attempt to draw Quigg into the heart of it all?
At a time that is immediately pre-COVID, Quigg finds his strongest support comes from those who have the greatest respect for nature; whether they be in South West England or the deepest South American rainforest. These are dangerous times and the cool and collected Quigg is taken by surprise when romance enters the equation.
The Whirligig of Time is available worldwide in multiple formats:
Paperback: 332 pages
ISBN-13: 9781800942158
Dimensions: 14.0 x 2.1 x 21.6 cm
Amazon Kindle eBook: B09FM6KB9Z
Amazon URL: http://getbook.at/WHIRLIGIG
Published by Michael Terence Publishing, 2021
About Michael Terence Publishing
Web: www.mtp.agency
Michael Terence Publishing is a UK-based hybrid publishing house and literary agency founded to give worthy authors a platform to publish their works and to promote their success via online and traditional channels.
For further information, media packs and interview requests please contact:
Marketing & Promotions
Michael Terence Publishing
Two Brewers House
2A Wellington Street
Thame
Oxfordshire OX9 3BN
UK
Email: admin@mtp.agency
Web: www.mtp.agency
Tel: +44 (0)20 3582 2002
Frampton Quigg may, or may not, be the world’s best Private Detective. He is attempting to rebuild his reputation after what is generally seen as the mishandling of a previous, high-profile case that ended with multiple casualties and the near destruction of an idyllic English village. He has resumed his career from a converted Fish & Chip Shop in a sleepy seaside town.
He is certainly the world’s least conventional Private Detective, utilising tools as diverse as weaponry provided by a lost tribe of Guatemalan Indians and the near-visionary insights of his associate, Desirée.
In this case, the action rages across England before climaxing in a major attack on the world’s largest music festival, The Whirligig. Quigg encounters old friends and makes new alliances including some at the highest level of British society. Does the shadow of his old adversary, McFrench, hang over the matter? Is there a deliberate attempt to draw Quigg into the heart of it all?
At a time that is immediately pre-COVID, Quigg finds his strongest support comes from those who have the greatest respect for nature; whether they be in South West England or the deepest South American rainforest. These are dangerous times and the cool and collected Quigg is taken by surprise when romance enters the equation.
The Whirligig of Time is available worldwide in multiple formats:
Paperback: 332 pages
ISBN-13: 9781800942158
Dimensions: 14.0 x 2.1 x 21.6 cm
Amazon Kindle eBook: B09FM6KB9Z
Amazon URL: http://getbook.at/WHIRLIGIG
Published by Michael Terence Publishing, 2021
About Michael Terence Publishing
Web: www.mtp.agency
Michael Terence Publishing is a UK-based hybrid publishing house and literary agency founded to give worthy authors a platform to publish their works and to promote their success via online and traditional channels.
For further information, media packs and interview requests please contact:
Marketing & Promotions
Michael Terence Publishing
Two Brewers House
2A Wellington Street
Thame
Oxfordshire OX9 3BN
UK
Email: admin@mtp.agency
Web: www.mtp.agency
Tel: +44 (0)20 3582 2002
Contact
Michael Terence PublishingContact
Keith Abbott
00442035822002
mtp.agency
Keith Abbott
00442035822002
mtp.agency
Categories