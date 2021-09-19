AlgoFace Selected by Invest Southwest to Present at Venture Madness
AlgoFace Inc, an ethical face AI enablement platform, has been selected as a presenting company finalist for Venture Madness by Invest Southwest in partnership with the Arizona Commerce Authority. The 2021 main event will be held on Thursday, October 7th, 2021 at the UA Phoenix Biomedical Campus in downtown Phoenix, Arizona.
Carefree, AZ, September 19, 2021 --(PR.com)-- AlgoFace Inc, an ethical face AI enablement platform, has been selected as a presenting company finalist for Venture Madness by Invest Southwest in partnership with the Arizona Commerce Authority. As Arizona’s most venerable early stage pitch competition and venture capital conference, Venture Madness features access to a pool of accredited investors who have funded over a billion dollars to presenting companies. The 2021 main event will be held on Thursday, October 7th, 2021 at the UA Phoenix Biomedical Campus in downtown Phoenix, Arizona.
“Being chosen as one of four finalists to pitch in the Tech category at Venture Madness puts us front and center for exposure to the most prolific group of global investors who deploy capital in the Southwest regional markets,” says Andrew Bart, CEO of AlgoFace. “It’s an honor and a testament to our rapid growth, upside, and recognition of the quality of our technology.”
About Invest Southwest
Since 1992, Invest Southwest has helped emerging growth companies raise more than $1 billion in capital as one of the region’s premier organizations that connects investors with the best and brightest ventures around. For more than 20 years, it has served the entrepreneurial community primarily through the annual Invest Southwest Capital Conference. That all changed in 2013 when Invest Southwest introduced its signature event, Venture Madness, in partnership with the Arizona Commerce Authority. This inaugural event has led to the year-round calendar of events to help strengthen the growing ecosystem.
About AlgoFace
AlgoFace builds AR and AI technology that knows what’s unique in every person. Through precise tracking of 209 facial landmarks, AlgoFace technology enables a deeper understanding of the human form, to detect and recognize people more accurately, more easily and more clearly. AlgoFace works with leading brands, agencies and OEM partners to power face AI applications. Headquartered in Carefree, Arizona, they are a diverse team of passionate innovators with deep rooted knowledge in computer vision, augmented reality and applied artificial intelligence applications. For more information, please visit www.algoface.ai.
Media Contact:
Jeffrey Freedman
jeffrey@algoface.ai
Source AlgoFace Inc
