Future Electronics President Robert Miller Congratulates Didier Chan on 20 Years
Future Electronics and its President, Robert Miller, recently recognized Didier Chan on the 20th anniversary of his employment with the company.
Pointe Claire, Quebec, Canada, September 19, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Future Electronics is a global leading distributor of electronic components with corporate headquarters in Montreal, Canada.
Robert Miller, the company's President, recently congratulated employee Didier Chan on the occasion of his 20th anniversary with the company.
"I would not have made it this long without working with great people," he said. "The people at Future definitely do make a difference every single day."
Didier's first day at Future was January 4, 2000, when he joined the Strategic Business Development Unit (SBDU) as a Business Analyst. He then transferred to a Business Analyst role in the Asset Management team, before taking on an Analyst role with the Kitting Group.
In August of 2008, he advanced to the role of Operations Manager in the SBDU. He then returned to the Asset Management team as a Global Commodity Manager, before transferring into the position of Manager - Marketing/E-Commerce with the Product Marketing Operations group.
Today, Didier is an Analyst in Tariffs, where he leverages his extensive knowledge and experience across multiple business units.
"My motto in life is simple: every day I strive to do to others what I would want done to myself, and to pay it forward whenever possible," he said.
When he's not working, Didier enjoys spending as much time as possible with his family. "I'm playing and coaching volleyball with my two boys, cooking and baking with my daughter, and going for long walks with my beautiful wife of 19 years."
Founder and President Robert Miller believes that Future Electronics' employees are its greatest asset. Future Electronics values the commitment of its people, and milestone anniversaries are recognized with personalized cards, plaques, vouchers, and other gifts based on length of tenure.
About Future Electronics
Future Electronics is a global leader in electronics distribution, recognized for providing customers with global supply chain solutions, custom-tailored engineering services and a comprehensive suite of passives and semiconductor products. Founded by Robert Miller in 1968, Future Electronics has over 5,500 employees and operates in 170 offices in 44 countries around the world. Future Electronics is globally integrated, with a unified IT infrastructure that delivers real-time inventory availability and access to customers. With the highest level of service, the most advanced engineering capabilities, and the largest available-to-sell inventory in the world, Future's mission is always to Delight the Customer®. For more information, visit www.FutureElectronics.com.
Media Contact
Claudio Caporicci
Global Director, Marketing Communications & Advertising
Future ElectronicsFuture Electronics
www.FutureElectronics.com
514-694-7710 (ext. 4107)
Fax: 514-693-6051
Claudio.Caporicci@FutureElectronics.com
Robert Miller, the company's President, recently congratulated employee Didier Chan on the occasion of his 20th anniversary with the company.
"I would not have made it this long without working with great people," he said. "The people at Future definitely do make a difference every single day."
Didier's first day at Future was January 4, 2000, when he joined the Strategic Business Development Unit (SBDU) as a Business Analyst. He then transferred to a Business Analyst role in the Asset Management team, before taking on an Analyst role with the Kitting Group.
In August of 2008, he advanced to the role of Operations Manager in the SBDU. He then returned to the Asset Management team as a Global Commodity Manager, before transferring into the position of Manager - Marketing/E-Commerce with the Product Marketing Operations group.
Today, Didier is an Analyst in Tariffs, where he leverages his extensive knowledge and experience across multiple business units.
"My motto in life is simple: every day I strive to do to others what I would want done to myself, and to pay it forward whenever possible," he said.
When he's not working, Didier enjoys spending as much time as possible with his family. "I'm playing and coaching volleyball with my two boys, cooking and baking with my daughter, and going for long walks with my beautiful wife of 19 years."
Founder and President Robert Miller believes that Future Electronics' employees are its greatest asset. Future Electronics values the commitment of its people, and milestone anniversaries are recognized with personalized cards, plaques, vouchers, and other gifts based on length of tenure.
About Future Electronics
Future Electronics is a global leader in electronics distribution, recognized for providing customers with global supply chain solutions, custom-tailored engineering services and a comprehensive suite of passives and semiconductor products. Founded by Robert Miller in 1968, Future Electronics has over 5,500 employees and operates in 170 offices in 44 countries around the world. Future Electronics is globally integrated, with a unified IT infrastructure that delivers real-time inventory availability and access to customers. With the highest level of service, the most advanced engineering capabilities, and the largest available-to-sell inventory in the world, Future's mission is always to Delight the Customer®. For more information, visit www.FutureElectronics.com.
Media Contact
Claudio Caporicci
Global Director, Marketing Communications & Advertising
Future ElectronicsFuture Electronics
www.FutureElectronics.com
514-694-7710 (ext. 4107)
Fax: 514-693-6051
Claudio.Caporicci@FutureElectronics.com
Contact
Future ElectronicsContact
Claudio Caporicci
514-694-7710
https://www.futureelectronics.com
237 Hymus Boulevard, Pointe Claire, Quebec, H9R 5C7, Canada
Claudio Caporicci
514-694-7710
https://www.futureelectronics.com
237 Hymus Boulevard, Pointe Claire, Quebec, H9R 5C7, Canada
Categories