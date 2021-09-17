Maino's Coming to Camden
HL Productions presents, "We Got UR Back Celebrity Fest," taking place at Dubaj Nightclub located at 2514 Federal Street Camden, NJ on October 22 from 6PM-12AM, featuring Mike Masif, Joaris Bella and Maino.
Camden, NJ, September 17, 2021 --(PR.com)-- HL Productions is proud to present the first annual, "We Got UR Back" celebrity fest at Dubaj Nightclub located at 2514 Federal Street Camden, NJ with celebrity Maino performing for his first time in Camden. Maino is known for hits such as "Hi Hater" in 2009 and "All the Above" ft. T-Pain in 2016 which went platinum by the end of that year. In 2015, Maino recorded "Crazy" with Erika Jayne which resulted in a number one dance hit in the USA.
"We Got UR Back" celebrity fest will feature many new upcoming artists from South Jersey and Philadelphia; artists such as Lil Gram, Lil Mopptop, Zoeiana, and Camden native Big Dummy. In the building will be professional actor Tommy Brown, known for his roles in "Underground Kings" ft. Christopher Mann, "Creed 2," "Lyfe Jennings Story," "The Account" released in 2020 on Amazon Prime, and Netflix film "Jennie," Headbanger Entertainment, Power 99FM, UR Magazine, HD Records, and Lite Seductions Entertainment and many more.
"We Got Your Back" celebrity fest is here to bring the entertainment industry to South Jersey in a major way.
"We Got UR Back" celebrity fest will feature many new upcoming artists from South Jersey and Philadelphia; artists such as Lil Gram, Lil Mopptop, Zoeiana, and Camden native Big Dummy. In the building will be professional actor Tommy Brown, known for his roles in "Underground Kings" ft. Christopher Mann, "Creed 2," "Lyfe Jennings Story," "The Account" released in 2020 on Amazon Prime, and Netflix film "Jennie," Headbanger Entertainment, Power 99FM, UR Magazine, HD Records, and Lite Seductions Entertainment and many more.
"We Got Your Back" celebrity fest is here to bring the entertainment industry to South Jersey in a major way.
Contact
HL ProductionsContact
Jay Hernandez
724-326-3445
https://www.hlfilmproduction.com
Jay Hernandez
724-326-3445
https://www.hlfilmproduction.com
Categories