Celebrate National Hispanic Heritage Month at the Conyers Latin Festival 2021
The Conyers Latin Festival will be held on October 3 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Unidos Latino Association will host a Hispanic culture celebration in the city of Conyers.
Conyers, GA, September 19, 2021 --(PR.com)-- As part of the commemoration of Hispanic Heritage Month, the 5th edition of the Conyers Latin Festival will be held on Sunday, October 3. The event will feature various activities typical of the Latin American culture, including live dances, typical cuisine, arts, crafts and a children's area, as well as the awarding of the county's Hispanic heroes.
The Conyers Latin Festival will offer continuous entertainment from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. with live performances by popular artists such as Rossi Lopez, la dama del sabor (headliner); Vero Gleason and Chrisselda, the ranchero duet and balladeer Solange, La Flor de Jalisco, as well as other artists who will be representing the Hispanic culture. In addition, dancers from the Peruvian Cultural Association Aklla Sumaq and the Panamanian Marching Band of Atlanta will be on stage to perform an exceptional folkloric dance.
Similarly, the festival will feature the animation of the well-known MC Lexx and for the first time on our stages the Venezuelan journalist, Vanessa Bereciartu. In addition, they will showcase a few kid entrepreneurs that will sell products that will certainly catch your interest.
This year, in addition, Hispanic heroes will be celebrated and honored in connection with the 2021 Hispanic Heritage Month theme, "Esperanza: A Celebration of Hispanic Heritage and Hope." Nominations are now being accepted for local heroes who live or work in Rockdale and Newton counties.
A wide culinary variety will be available at the festival; cultural traditional dishes characteristic of Mexico, Cuba, Puerto Rico, El Salvador, the Caribbean, and Panama can be tasted by attendees, who can also quench their thirst with refreshing “aguas frescas” (savory waters), special soft drinks, Rios Ice, and even a quenching beer from local merchants to help lower the temperature.
For shopaholics, the Conyers Latino Festival will feature a section where artisans will offer handmade items such as clothing, paparazzi jewelry, bridal items, toys, holiday decorations, event planning services and more, all with the goal of supporting Hispanic talent. For the little ones, there will also be multiple activities such as face painting, games, crafts and bounce houses. In addition, there will be a storytelling section from Christa’s Usborne Books and Clown Chispita will fill the hearts with joy. Come and support local Conyers-Rockdale and Olde Town Merchants.
The organizers of the Conyers Latino Festival emphasize that our health and wellness are paramount, which is why they are hosting their 14th, COVID-19 Mobile Vaccine Clinic, offering Pzifer on a first come, first served basis with West End pharmacy as the vaccine provider, which helps them care for the community by preventing hospitalizations and death from this disease.
In addition, immigration attorneys and other legal services will also provide free consultations and information. Jeny Paz Realtor will be explaining real estate/home buying options, and everything related to real estate. The festival will also feature information on health insurance and other resources from various community organizations.
This event is organized by Unidos Latino Association, Inc., a non-profit, cultural organization, established in Conyers-Rockdale since 2016 and formally recognized with proclamation by the county commissioners for engaging the community in celebrating the contributions of Hispanic Americans as well as enabling cultural exploration of the subcontinent.
In the words of Rebeca Gibbons and Delicia Idlett, founders of Unidos Latino Association, the Conyers Latino Festival is their flagship event as it brings together Hispanic traditions in one place and clearly represents the organization's goal of embracing and promoting Hispanic heritage by cultivating cultural learning through language, arts and traditions.
The Conyers Latino Festival is made possible through the generosity of all their sponsors, primarily, Pro Cutters Lawnscapes, Shirazi Immigration Law Firm, Jeny Paz Realtor, Premier Medical Careers, Cruz & Associates, About Marketing, and H3 Media and the entire community of supporters. Sponsors, food, craft and merchandise vendors are still being accepted.
The Conyers Latin Festival will be a fun-filled day for the entire family. The event is free and open to the public from 11 a.m - 6 p.m. It will be held on the open streets of Old Town Conyers, in the city of Conyers, GA 30012. For more information, call 678-806-5677 and visit www.conyerslatinfestival.com.
Rebeca Gibbons
404-438-9978
conyerslatinfestival.com
