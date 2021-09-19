CubeTape Introduces Strategic Partner Opportunities
The introduction of the CubeTape device to measure freight and SKU management that requires precise measurements with high accuracy and cuts down measuring time.
Tampa, FL, September 19, 2021 --(PR.com)-- As an experienced scale dealer and reseller, you’ve earned your customer’s trust in supplying and integrating often complex solutions. Inline with the industry trends, it’s likely that you’re increasingly seeing a need from your customers to measure freight, with SKU management that requires precise measurements, often with an accuracy requirement of one millimetre. The solution for this need must come at the right price and not all customers can afford some of the more expensive alternatives. This is why the CubeTape Strategic Partner opportunities was developed.
CubeTape is designed to integrate with smartphones, PDAs and tablets, this compact handheld device, does everything your customers need. Most importantly CubeTape delivers a solution that is low cost.
With its patented barcode technology, CubeTape eliminates data entry errors. The government-certified mobile dimensioning tool fits in the palm of your hand. It’s not only easier to use than standard measurement methods, but the technology requires no calibration. It is virtually maintenance-free.
CubeTape connects seamlessly with all major WMS and shipping software applications available in the market – no additional software required. While normal package measuring can take 18 to 20 seconds, CubeTape cuts down measuring time, to as little as six seconds and eliminates data entry errors.
CubeTape is already trusted by leading global logistics and transport corporations, including FedEx, TNT, UPS and DHL.
A measuring device that will save time and reduce errors, all whilst delivering incredible ROI.
CubeTape is designed to integrate with smartphones, PDAs and tablets, this compact handheld device, does everything your customers need. Most importantly CubeTape delivers a solution that is low cost.
With its patented barcode technology, CubeTape eliminates data entry errors. The government-certified mobile dimensioning tool fits in the palm of your hand. It’s not only easier to use than standard measurement methods, but the technology requires no calibration. It is virtually maintenance-free.
CubeTape connects seamlessly with all major WMS and shipping software applications available in the market – no additional software required. While normal package measuring can take 18 to 20 seconds, CubeTape cuts down measuring time, to as little as six seconds and eliminates data entry errors.
CubeTape is already trusted by leading global logistics and transport corporations, including FedEx, TNT, UPS and DHL.
A measuring device that will save time and reduce errors, all whilst delivering incredible ROI.
Contact
CubeTapeContact
Naveen Siva
+61 439 89 2468
https://cubetape.com
Naveen Siva
+61 439 89 2468
https://cubetape.com
Categories