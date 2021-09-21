Atlanta Author Peter Stoddard Published Two Very Different Books in One Week: Puritans & Lewis Grizzard
Peter Stoddard’s 2019 first book, “Lewis Grizzard: The Dawg That Did Not Hunt,” was an effort to revive the legacy of a legend who many deem to be the finest humorist America ever produced. His two new books reveal interesting forks in the road.
Atlanta, GA, September 21, 2021 --(PR.com)-- As Lewis Grizzard left us in 1994 at age 47, few were looking for new information about the man. He wrote 25 books, 20 of which were New York Times Best Sellers, yet many are out of print.
Grizzard was called the Mark Twain of the South, and Twain has 20+ books written about him. Stoddard’s 2019 work was the first book about Grizzard written by a single author.
While Twain remains wildly popular, few alive today know anyone who rafted down the Mississippi River. Lewis Grizzard's content remains as relevant as ever 27 years after his death.
Stoddard comments, “One Grizzard enthusiast paid me a high compliment (I think) by saying I could become a great ‘cover band’ for Lewis. He asked what other subjects I intend to write about. Indeed I did have other books in mind, yet like many writers, I don’t care to disclose what my future books might be until I complete writing them.”
That led Stoddard to his second book published Tuesday, September 14. “Why Puritans Matter: Now More Than Ever.”
Stoddard’s third book published Friday, September 17, “Lewis Grizzard: The Dawg Who Loved to Prowl.”
Stoddard continues regarding the cover band metaphor: "Also, I do not portray Lewis. Highly accomplished actor Bill Oberst, Jr. does that. Bill is a chapter in ‘The Dawg That Did Not Hunt.’ I tell stories about Lewis as told by those who knew him best."
Stoddard again, “Some might think it hilarious that a Grizzard fan would also have a passion for Puritans. Yet those who know about Puritans the people vs Puritans the myth might see how the two relate.
“Puritans were long neglected by history and are now sadly misunderstood by many. They were joyous, colorful people. In 17th century New England they created the highest standard of living on earth. They enjoyed adult beverages and card playing in moderation. Many think of them as stern, dour people. That could not be further from the truth. Puritan ideals led to the Great Awakening, the first movement to unify all 13 colonies. This eventually led to the Revolutionary war, American independence and the most benevolent nation in world history.
“Lewis Grizzard was a Christian rogue who could quote Bible scripture all day. He was also a serious student of history. At the risk of sacrilege, in some ways he might be considered a non-biblical prophet. Many of the trends he lampooned in the 80s’ and 90’s resonate more today than they did then. Self-effacing Lewis hung out his dirty laundry for the whole world to see. Despite a life of hard work, hard play and excesses many might consider to be scandalous, he largely remained grounded at heart and never forgot his humble, rural roots.
“Lewis repented when he knew his death was imminent, even facing that with graceful humor. That rare quality epitomizes what Puritans were about. Repentance, grace and, yes, humor.”
Stoddard concludes, “I founded tongue in cheek Yankee Redneck Media with this in mind. I have Puritan ancestral roots yet am now a "Redneck" Southerner.”
Stoddard has future books in the works, including co-authoring pieces by people with great stories to tell.
Peter Stoddard is also a public speaker on diverse topics.
Grizzard was called the Mark Twain of the South, and Twain has 20+ books written about him. Stoddard’s 2019 work was the first book about Grizzard written by a single author.
While Twain remains wildly popular, few alive today know anyone who rafted down the Mississippi River. Lewis Grizzard's content remains as relevant as ever 27 years after his death.
Stoddard comments, “One Grizzard enthusiast paid me a high compliment (I think) by saying I could become a great ‘cover band’ for Lewis. He asked what other subjects I intend to write about. Indeed I did have other books in mind, yet like many writers, I don’t care to disclose what my future books might be until I complete writing them.”
That led Stoddard to his second book published Tuesday, September 14. “Why Puritans Matter: Now More Than Ever.”
Stoddard’s third book published Friday, September 17, “Lewis Grizzard: The Dawg Who Loved to Prowl.”
Stoddard continues regarding the cover band metaphor: "Also, I do not portray Lewis. Highly accomplished actor Bill Oberst, Jr. does that. Bill is a chapter in ‘The Dawg That Did Not Hunt.’ I tell stories about Lewis as told by those who knew him best."
Stoddard again, “Some might think it hilarious that a Grizzard fan would also have a passion for Puritans. Yet those who know about Puritans the people vs Puritans the myth might see how the two relate.
“Puritans were long neglected by history and are now sadly misunderstood by many. They were joyous, colorful people. In 17th century New England they created the highest standard of living on earth. They enjoyed adult beverages and card playing in moderation. Many think of them as stern, dour people. That could not be further from the truth. Puritan ideals led to the Great Awakening, the first movement to unify all 13 colonies. This eventually led to the Revolutionary war, American independence and the most benevolent nation in world history.
“Lewis Grizzard was a Christian rogue who could quote Bible scripture all day. He was also a serious student of history. At the risk of sacrilege, in some ways he might be considered a non-biblical prophet. Many of the trends he lampooned in the 80s’ and 90’s resonate more today than they did then. Self-effacing Lewis hung out his dirty laundry for the whole world to see. Despite a life of hard work, hard play and excesses many might consider to be scandalous, he largely remained grounded at heart and never forgot his humble, rural roots.
“Lewis repented when he knew his death was imminent, even facing that with graceful humor. That rare quality epitomizes what Puritans were about. Repentance, grace and, yes, humor.”
Stoddard concludes, “I founded tongue in cheek Yankee Redneck Media with this in mind. I have Puritan ancestral roots yet am now a "Redneck" Southerner.”
Stoddard has future books in the works, including co-authoring pieces by people with great stories to tell.
Peter Stoddard is also a public speaker on diverse topics.
Contact
Yankee Redneck Media LLCContact
Peter Stoddard
678-725-5889
https://www.amazon.com/Peter-Stoddard/e/B07N7YHV8K/ref=dp_byline_cont_pop_book_1
Peter Stoddard
678-725-5889
https://www.amazon.com/Peter-Stoddard/e/B07N7YHV8K/ref=dp_byline_cont_pop_book_1
Categories