9U 20.1 Inch Rackmount LCD Monitor for Industrial Monitoring Applications & CCTV Security Systems - RM6210
A 9U 20.1 inch rackmount LCD monitor with VGA + DVI-D video input and built-in front OSD functions that provide users easy access to control the system. The rackmount LCD monitor supports an ultra high resolution of 1600 x 1200, which is ideal for industrial monitoring applications or CCTV security systems. Options are available for an IP65 rated front bezel, Resistive touch screen, BNC / HDMI / Audio / SDI input, and DC power input.
Chino, CA, September 19, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Acnodes Corporation - a leading provider of industrial computers and display solutions - presents RM6210, a 9U 20.1-inch rackmount LCD monitor supporting an ultra high resolution of 1600 x 1200. The display offers a 20.1 inch diagonal LCD with 300-nit brightness, 800:1 contrast ratio, and a 178-degree viewing angle for unparalleled viewing ability. The monitor will display 16.7 million colors (true color) and has an active monitoring area of 408H x 306V. RM6210 comes standard with a 15-pin VGA connector on the rear of the monitor for PC system connections. Options are available for HDMI, BNC, Audio, or 3G/HD/SD-SDI input. RMC6210 also features a built-in LCD OSD that allows you to adjust the contrast, balance, horizontal position, vertical position, phase and clock, and brightness. The OSD buttons and power on/off switch are all located at the front of the rackmount panel, providing users easy access to adjust and control the monitor's settings. In addition, RM6210 supports a wide variety of upgrade options including Resistive type touch screen monitors (USB or serial connector), MCS Multi-display control solution, IP65 rated front bezels, and DC power input. The construction of the 20.1-inch rackmount monitor is made of heavy-duty steel, which makes RM6210 suitable for deployment in industrial settings. The monitor features all-steel construction with a rack-mountable aluminum bezel that comes with a metal ruggedized housing designed to fit into a standard 19-inch wide rack cabinet. There is a tempered glass mounted in front of the LCD panel to protect the display against scratches and environmental particles such as dust or sand. This 9U 20.1-inch 1600 x 1200 rackmount LCD monitor is ideal for industrial monitoring/control applications and CCTV security systems.
Features & Benefits:
• 9U 20.1" rackmount LCD monitor with VGA & DVI-D video input
• Rugged heavy-duty enclosure for industrial applications
• Ultra high resolution of 1600 x 1200 ideal for monitoring or CCTV applications
• Front OSD functions provide users easy access to control/adjust the system
• 9U high rackmount monitor for standard 19 inch wide rackmount cabinet
• Auto-sensing 100 to 240VAC, 50 / 60Hz power input
Options:
• IP65 / NEMA4 rated front bezel
• 20.1" Resistive type touch screen - USB
• HDMI, BNC, Audio, or 3G/HD/SD-SDI input
• MCS Multi-display control solution
• DC Power: 12V / 24V / 48V / 125V / 250V
Visit https://www.acnodes.com/rm6210.htm for product specifications and dimensions.
Acnodes Corporation has a wide array of product line configurations. They can customize most commercial and industrial computers to one’s specific needs. For information, please visit www.acnodes.com or contact us at info@acnodes.com.
Contact
Tony Han
909-597-7588
www.acnodes.com
