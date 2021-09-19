9U 20.1 Inch Rackmount LCD Monitor for Industrial Monitoring Applications & CCTV Security Systems - RM6210

A 9U 20.1 inch rackmount LCD monitor with VGA + DVI-D video input and built-in front OSD functions that provide users easy access to control the system. The rackmount LCD monitor supports an ultra high resolution of 1600 x 1200, which is ideal for industrial monitoring applications or CCTV security systems. Options are available for an IP65 rated front bezel, Resistive touch screen, BNC / HDMI / Audio / SDI input, and DC power input.