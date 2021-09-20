Wiesenthal at North Coast Repertory Theatre
Solana Beach, CA, September 20, 2021 --(PR.com)-- From Off-Broadway, North Coast Rep presents Wiesenthal, a play by Tom Dugan directed by Jenny Sullivan. Simon Wiesenthal was a Jewish Austrian Holocaust survivor who became a Nazi hunter after the war. He spent his life tracking down and gathering information on fugitive Nazi war criminals so they could be brought to trial. He was affectionately called “The Jewish James Bond,” as he recounts his life, like a gripping spy thriller, and how he solved his most sensational cases.
Wiesenthal will run September 27 & 28, 2021 at 7:30pm. North Coast Repertory Theatre is located at 987 Lomas Santa Fe Drive, Solana Beach, CA 92075. Tickets are $40 with discounts for students, military, and educators. Call 858-481-1055, or visit our website to purchase tickets.
