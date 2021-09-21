Steve Muehler Securities Adds The International Stock Exchange (TISE) to Its Global Capital Markets Operations
Steve Muehler Securities today announced that it has partnered with a Listing Sponsor / Listing Sponsor associated with the International Stock Exchange (TISE).
Los Angeles, CA, September 21, 2021 --(PR.com)-- According to a statement released by Steve Muehler today, “We are happy to announce our partnership with a Global Listing Sponsor for the TISE. The TISE has steadily been growing its share of the European Professional Bond Market and it has recently launched its new Qualified Investor Bond Market (QIBM) to strengthen its international bond listing position. The launch of the QIBM has been supported by the introduction of the TISE Guarantee, which builds on the previous ‘3+2’ commitment by introducing ‘3+1’ guaranteed review timelines. This competitive standard provides entrepreneurs and listing issuers with additional confidence in TISE’s service through a commitment to conduct a review of listing applications within three business days of initial submission and within one business day for subsequent submissions, making the TISE one of the fastest capital markets listings worldwide.”
Steve Muehler concluded, “We chose to include the TISE in our existing portfolio of international capital markets operations as the TISE has grown its official memberships, which today now includes the Association of Financial Markets in Europe (AFME), the International Capital Markets Association (ICMA), and the UN Sustainable Stock Exchanges Initiative (UN SSE).”
The Steve Muehler portfolio of companies (formerly the “Private Placement Markets”) is a growing global provider of Insurance, mortgage banking, commercial insurance, legal document preparation and Investment Banking products and services. Through its diverse portfolio of solutions, the Steve Muehler portfolio of companies enables Entrepreneurs and Business Managers to plan, optimize and execute their business vision with confidence, using advanced technologies that provide transparency and insight for navigating today's Global Alternative Investments Capital Markets. As the creator of the world's first set of Private Placement Markets, its technology powers more than 68 market segments and is growing it operations over the next 24-months to include 50 countries.
