Michael Terence Publishing Announce the Release of "Go Get Summa Dat" by Peter Edwards
Michael Terence Publishing is excited to announce the release of "Go Get Summa Dat," an inspirational self-help book by Peter Edwards.
Oxford, United Kingdom, September 22, 2021 --(PR.com)-- About Go Get Summa Dat
A self-help book for those who feel empty inside despite all they have accomplished, for those who believe that good things simply don’t happen to them and for those who suffer relationship breakdowns and other life-changing events.
Go Get Summa Dat tackles these issues and more. It is written to inspire with stories to instill self-belief and help the reader remain positive even when things do not work out as planned.
Go Get Summa Dat is available in multiple formats worldwide:
Paperback: 176 pages
ISBN-13: 9781800942257
Dimensions: 12.9 x 1.0 x 19.8 cm
Amazon Kindle eBook: B09GCF1NH7
Amazon URL: http://getbook.at/GGSD
Published by Michael Terence Publishing, 2021
About Michael Terence Publishing
Web: www.mtp.agency
Michael Terence Publishing is a UK-based hybrid publishing house and literary agency founded to give worthy authors a platform to publish their works and to promote their success via online and traditional channels.
For further information, media packs and interview requests please contact:
Marketing & Promotions
Michael Terence Publishing
Two Brewers House
2A Wellington Street
Thame
Oxfordshire OX9 3BN
UK
Email: admin@mtp.agency
Web: www.mtp.agency
Tel: +44 (0)20 3582 2002
