INSYNC Commerce Wins FinancesOnline Great User Experience & Rising Star Awards
A look into what made INSYNC Commerce rise as a shining star and win FinancesOnline's Great User Experience and Rising Star awards.
Kolkata, India, September 20, 2021 --(PR.com)-- After a meticulous inspection under the fine lens of FinancesOnline, INSYNC Commerce comes out as a rising star, with INSYNC Commerce receiving the "Rising Star" and "Great User Experience" awards under the eCommerce Platform in 2021 category. The review by FinancesOnline represented INSYNC Commerce as "The platform enables omnichannel commerce for businesses, allowing them to sell through every channel including marketplaces, physical stores, and websites. It offers an iPaaS solution that connects applications and B2B e-commerce solutions for distributors, manufacturers, and wholesalers," and was declared one of the top 100 eCommerce software with the product receiving an overall score of 8.1 with a rating of 93% for user satisfaction.
The accolades received by INSYNC Commerce after the independent review by FinancesOnline highlights INSYNC's dedication to providing its customers with the most efficient and seamless ecommerce experiences in the industry. The testimony puts into spotlight INSYNC's dedicated years of work spread across 75+ countries, catering to over 1250+ customers.
INSYNC takes this achievement as an opportunity to thank all its team members and look towards delivering and developing more innovative solutions in the future.
To learn more in detail, head on to:
https://insync.co.in/insync-commerce-wins-financesonline-great-user-experience-rising-star-awards/
Contact
InSync Tech-Fin Solutions Ltd.Contact
Sayan Sengupta
+91-9830027106
https://insync.co.in/
DLF Galleria, DGK 912,
Action Area 1-B, Newtown, Kolkata
West Bengal 700156
India
