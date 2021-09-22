Careington Announces Launch of QuoteSavant, a New Insurance Comparison Service
Careington International Corporation is excited to announce the launch of QuoteSavant, a customer-first insurance comparison service, and the newest addition to its affiliate company Careington Benefit Solutions, a nationally licensed Third Party Administrator and agency.
Frisco, TX, September 22, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Careington International Corporation is excited to announce the launch of QuoteSavant, a customer-first insurance comparison service, and the newest addition to its affiliate company Careington Benefit Solutions, a nationally licensed Third Party Administrator and agency.
QuoteSavant was specifically designed to bring an elevated, concierge-style approach to shopping for insurance while keeping it as simple for the customer as possible. QuoteSavant’s skilled agents shop a nationwide network of trusted, leading insurance companies on behalf of their customers to take the stress and hassle out of the shopping process. Agents are trained to ask the right questions and work closely with customers to identify and connect them with the policy that best fits their wants and needs.
“We understand that shopping for insurance is a time-consuming and complicated process. QuoteSavant aims to simplify this process,” said Chuck Misasi, Senior Vice President of Careington Benefit Solutions. “Our trained agents streamline the insurance-shopping process for consumers, so they can quickly and easily find the best coverage at the best price.”
No stranger to the insurance space, QuoteSavant is backed by more than 40 years of industry experience and offers a deep knowledge of the current and constantly changing insurance landscape.
QuoteSavant shops the nation’s leading, trusted insurance carriers to compare prices for coverage on home insurance, auto insurance, umbrella insurance, renters’ insurance, boat insurance, pet insurance and more. The QuoteSavant team is a trusted source for best-in-class coverage on the vehicles people drive, the places they live and the pets they love.
QuoteSavant is available directly to individual consumers and their families throughout the U.S. To learn more about QuoteSavant, its services and personalized policy shopping process, visit www.quotesavant.com
About Careington
Careington International Corporation is a benefits solutions company that serves employers, associations, carriers and TPAs, as well as individual consumers. Since 1979, Careington has offered affordable, money-saving solutions to broad audiences across the nation. Today, Careington serves more than 20 million members across all Careington companies, brands, products and services. Dedicated to improving individual health and well-being by providing affordable access to care, Careington’s health, wellness and financial products are designed to deliver consumer savings across a spectrum of life needs. Careington’s non-insurance discount plans can be marketed as stand-alone products or can complement more traditional insurance options to deliver savings for under-insured or uninsured individuals. Our product solutions can be quickly and seamlessly incorporated into any employer benefits packages to help boost their value, improve employee wellness and ensure employees have a more affordable benefits offering. Careington can work with clients or customers to design and deliver custom programs tailored to today’s evolving health care landscape and a growing audience of wellness-focused, cost-conscious consumers. For more information on Careington’s suite of products and services, please visit www.careington.com
QuoteSavant was specifically designed to bring an elevated, concierge-style approach to shopping for insurance while keeping it as simple for the customer as possible. QuoteSavant’s skilled agents shop a nationwide network of trusted, leading insurance companies on behalf of their customers to take the stress and hassle out of the shopping process. Agents are trained to ask the right questions and work closely with customers to identify and connect them with the policy that best fits their wants and needs.
“We understand that shopping for insurance is a time-consuming and complicated process. QuoteSavant aims to simplify this process,” said Chuck Misasi, Senior Vice President of Careington Benefit Solutions. “Our trained agents streamline the insurance-shopping process for consumers, so they can quickly and easily find the best coverage at the best price.”
No stranger to the insurance space, QuoteSavant is backed by more than 40 years of industry experience and offers a deep knowledge of the current and constantly changing insurance landscape.
QuoteSavant shops the nation’s leading, trusted insurance carriers to compare prices for coverage on home insurance, auto insurance, umbrella insurance, renters’ insurance, boat insurance, pet insurance and more. The QuoteSavant team is a trusted source for best-in-class coverage on the vehicles people drive, the places they live and the pets they love.
QuoteSavant is available directly to individual consumers and their families throughout the U.S. To learn more about QuoteSavant, its services and personalized policy shopping process, visit www.quotesavant.com
About Careington
Careington International Corporation is a benefits solutions company that serves employers, associations, carriers and TPAs, as well as individual consumers. Since 1979, Careington has offered affordable, money-saving solutions to broad audiences across the nation. Today, Careington serves more than 20 million members across all Careington companies, brands, products and services. Dedicated to improving individual health and well-being by providing affordable access to care, Careington’s health, wellness and financial products are designed to deliver consumer savings across a spectrum of life needs. Careington’s non-insurance discount plans can be marketed as stand-alone products or can complement more traditional insurance options to deliver savings for under-insured or uninsured individuals. Our product solutions can be quickly and seamlessly incorporated into any employer benefits packages to help boost their value, improve employee wellness and ensure employees have a more affordable benefits offering. Careington can work with clients or customers to design and deliver custom programs tailored to today’s evolving health care landscape and a growing audience of wellness-focused, cost-conscious consumers. For more information on Careington’s suite of products and services, please visit www.careington.com
Contact
Careington International CorporationContact
Jamie Saunders
(800) 441-0380 ext. 2902
www.careington.com
Jamie Saunders
(800) 441-0380 ext. 2902
www.careington.com
Categories