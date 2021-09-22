HBCU Students Showcase Data Science Success in Inaugural Symposium
The Atlanta University Center (AUC) Data Science Initiative is excited to announce its groundbreaking one-day Virtual AUC Virtual Student Data Science Symposium. This interactive event celebrates and highlights the data science work of HBCU students and those that participate in AUC programs. This inaugural Symposium takes place on Friday, September 24, from 11:00 am ET to 6:00 pm ET. The Symposium is free for all students, faculty and staff at Historically Black Colleges and Universities.
Atlanta, GA, September 22, 2021 --(PR.com)-- The Atlanta University Center (AUC) Data Science Initiative is excited to announce the inaugural AUC Virtual Student Data Science Symposium. The Symposium is a groundbreaking one-day virtual, interactive event that celebrates and highlights the data science work of AUC students and those that participate in AUC programs. This event is free for all students, faculty and staff at Historically Black Colleges and Universities.
The Symposium offers students across all HBCUs the opportunities to engage with industry professionals and gain access to exclusive networking opportunities. All student registrants will have the opportunity to upload a resume that will be shared with partnering corporations seeking top African American data science talent.
Highlights of the student-focused one-day event include networking sessions to facilitate opportunities for students to engage with potential employers and graduate schools. In addition, 5-minute lightning talks will be given by students showcasing how data science brings innovative solutions to hard societal issues including incarceration rates, child trafficking, genetic diseases, urban planning, and medical technology. Joining the inaugural event are several distinguished alumni that will comprise the Data Science Alumni Panel:
Dr. Yamisha Bermudez, Biostatistician / Data Manager at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and graduate of Spelman College (C’12) and Morehouse School of Medicine (C’14);
Samuel Floyd, Sr. Analyst, Online Analytics and Experimentation at Home Depot and graduate of Morehouse College (C’16);
Terrance Pryor, Legal Counsel, Data and Privacy at General Motors and graduate of Clark Atlanta University (C’14); and
Asya Spears, Founder & Principal Consultant at Rose Data Studio and graduate of Spelman College (C’11).
The panel will be moderated by the AUC Data Science Club President, Shai Waldrip, who is a PhD Candidate in Biomedical Sciences at Morehouse School of Medicine.
The noon keynote presentation will be given by Dr. Lorin Crawford, a Senior Researcher at Microsoft Research New England and an Assistant Professor of Biostatistics, Brown University. He will share how data science uncovers interactions between genetic features to address diseases. As an alum of Clark Atlanta University (C’13), Dr. Crawford will also inspire all attendees to make innovative advances in data science that can benefit us all. This exciting one-day will be concluded with virtual gamification sessions, interactive expo booths, and prizes awarded to registrants.
