HBCU Students Showcase Data Science Success in Inaugural Symposium

The Atlanta University Center (AUC) Data Science Initiative is excited to announce its groundbreaking one-day Virtual AUC Virtual Student Data Science Symposium. This interactive event celebrates and highlights the data science work of HBCU students and those that participate in AUC programs. This inaugural Symposium takes place on Friday, September 24, from 11:00 am ET to 6:00 pm ET. The Symposium is free for all students, faculty and staff at Historically Black Colleges and Universities.