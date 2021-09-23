Ntracts and Dynafios Partnership to Centralize Physician Time Tracking Metrics
Collaboration Reveals Key Performance Insights into Physician Spend and Contract Effectiveness
Chattanooga, TN, September 23, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Ntracts, a contract lifecycle management software company, today announces a strategic partnership with Dynafios, a management consulting and software company that supports clients in the areas of physician alignment, analytics and valuation services. This partnership combines Ntracts’ contract lifecycle management platform with the Dynafios TRACE(TM) system to create an enterprise approach to manage all provider contracts and the related time and activity that requires payment for services.
“We are excited to partner with Dynafios for their TRACE(TM) platform,” said Rebekah Sharpe, chief strategic partners officer of Ntracts. “This collaboration advances Ntracts’ mission, to empower hospitals and health systems with comprehensive contract lifecycle management tools and best practices, by allowing clients to align contract terms with actual pay and to ensure adherence to regulatory requirements around this type of provider spend.”
Both parties expect many additional value-adds and synergies for their clients, the first of which being the ability to display key performance insights such as spend and contract effectiveness.
“Working with Ntracts is an ideal partnership for Dynafios to integrate two best in class products to drive operational efficiencies and detailed management for provider contracts,” said Steve Elliott, president and chief executive officer of Dynafios. “Our work with Ntracts, the only contract lifecycle management platform powered by the largest healthcare law firm in the country, will significantly strengthen our clients’ compliance and risk mitigation efforts.”
About Dynafios
Founded in 2004 Dynafios (https://www.dynafios.com/) continues to grow and expand throughout the healthcare industry assisting clients in the areas of physician alignment, analytics and valuation services. With a seasoned team coupled with innovative products, Dynafios closely works with each client to improve the clinical process of care, patient experience and provider engagement...all critical in a value-based purchasing environment!
About Ntracts
Exclusively designed for healthcare organizations, Ntracts (https://www.ntracts.com/) delivers a comprehensive contract lifecycle management (CLM) solution through a unique combination of healthcare, technical, and legal expertise. The Ntracts CLM solution mitigates compliance risk, achieves cost savings, improves efficiency, and when facing changes in regulations, Ntracts gives clients confidence with built-in best practices to support them. Trusted by 2,000+ healthcare organizations, Ntracts is the only CLM solution powered by Hall Render – the nation’s largest healthcare-focused law firm.
Driven by the expertise of dedicated contract compliance professionals, Ntracts has provided best in class, healthcare-focused contract lifecycle solutions to hospitals and healthcare systems for over 30 years.
Contact
Kelley Miller
Categories