RELYANT Global, LLC Awarded Design Build MATOC IDIQ for Construction in Central America
Exciting New Customer and Expanded Regional Presence into Central America.
Maryville, TN, September 23, 2021 --(PR.com)-- RELYANT Global, LLC has been named one of 7 companies awarded to compete for each order of a $49,000,0000 firm-fixed-price contract for construction requirements throughout Central America on behalf of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Mobile District. This exciting opportunity marks the first contract awarded to RELYANT through the USACE Mobile District, a customer whose mission is to contribute to the Nation's economy, environment, safety, and quality of life; this mission will be upheld with the utmost importance.
Overall, the objective of this program is to perform design, construction, demolition, upgrades and repairs to facilities and structures such as administrative buildings, barracks, warehouses, hangars, schools, motor pools, etc. In addition to the construction elements, work may also include, incidental design and testing, survey and abatement for lead based paint (LBP) and asbestos containing materials (ACM); which aligns well with RELYANT’s environmental qualifications and expertise.
RELYANT will bring its nearly 16 years’ experience in MILCON, Design-Build/Design Bid Build, Horizontal and Vertical Construction, Civil Works & Infrastructure, Demolition & Abatement, Environmental Services, and FastTrack Construction in populated, remote, austere, or contingency environments, to provide the labor, equipment, materials, planning and execution that is needed to complete the various projects that may be required.
RELYANT Global, LLC is a Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Business with global headquarters in Maryville, TN. REYLANT’s full scope of services includes construction (new, repair/renovation, deconstruction/demolition, site and civil infrastructure), munitions response and explosive ordnance management; environmental services that include hazardous material and waste testing, abatement, and removal of contaminants such as mold, asbestos and lead; global stability support services; emergency and disaster response; logistics; and training. The company provides these services nationwide throughout North America, South and Central America, across Africa, the Middle East, Europe, and the Pacific/Indo-Pacific regions. RELYANT is actively growing and welcomes interested partners to contact inquiry@relyantglobal.com for further discussions.
