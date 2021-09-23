Jazz Artist Donna Scott Releases New Tribute Album "A Carpenter From Chicago"
Chicago, IL, September 23, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Jazz singer Donna Scott is proud to announce the release of her third studio album "A Carpenter from Chicago." The album is available now on all major music platforms including Spotify, Apple Music, Deezer and more.
Scott's music has been compared to Elaine Elias, Sarah Vaughan, and Cassandra Wilson.
According to Scott, "Several years ago, I began thinking about an album dedicated to my best friend and singing partner Lisa Malafouris, who courageously lost her battle to cancer, and also to pay tribute to one of my favorite artists, Karen Carpenter. Karen was both a multi-instrumentalist and a contralto - musical expressions that I too share."
When Scott shared her vision with her producer, Latin Grammy winning and Emmy winning producer José Valentino, he said, "This intercultural generation needs to hear these powerful messages created by Karen and Richard Carpenter! Donna's voice and heart for bridging cultures and world views through musical communication should be reflected in this newfangled endeavor. I am in!"
Scott continues, "That led to the embarkation of a beautiful collaboration and together Jose and I took the album to musical places far beyond what we could ever hope for. Truly, I learned that gargantuan blessings manifest when individuals have the opportunity to work with people who mutually believe in the artistic capacity and vocational impetus of the album."
The result of this cross-cultural and cross-generational vocal jazz album is a synchrony of heartfelt music that fuses songs by The Carpenters with a Chicago jazz sound - an homage to Scott's cultural roots - and to her vocalist father who was also an interior decorator and carpenter. The album also includes touches of the works of Wayne Shorter and McCoy Tyner - the inspiration for the tracks and reharmonization - and African popular musical influences.
The album was recorded at JV Music Enterprises in Gainseville, Florida.
Scott is a versatile contralto jazz singer, an award winning recording artist, and CEO / President of Majic Dragon Multimedia. Holding a Bachelor and Masters in jazz studies and vocal jazz, Scott has received acclaim from audiences and clinicians throughout the country and globally. She just completed her debut live tour of Italy and has been invited back in 2022.
Scott was placed on the Official Grammy Awards Ballot by The Recording Academy in 2016, 2018, and 2020, and is a recipient of Sterling Nelson Honors for Best Vocal Jazz Ensemble.
Big Noise has worked with Scott since March 2021, providing career consultation, direction, and PR.
Official links:
Amazon:
https://www.amazon.com/dp/B09FZX4WC5?linkCode=osi&th=1&psc=1&tag=fndcmpgns-20
Pandora:
https://pandora.app.link/s12PJkyHCjb
Deezer:
https://deezer.page.link/e84bWTJeD9ULM3w29
Apple iTunes:
https://music.apple.com/us/album/a-carpenter-from-chicago/1585564392
Hear Now:
https://donnaescott.hearnow.com/a-carpenter-from-chicago#nt_settings
Spotify:
https://open.spotify.com/album/4bMKHhKvXp9avTQNrusqvI?si=lJlKbEaASt-qOQo-kuYyqw&dl_branch=1
Instagram:
iamdonnaescott
Official Website:
http://www.donnaescott.com
Contact
Al Gomes
401-274-4770
