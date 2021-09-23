Infosec Institute Announces 2021 Hall of Fame Inductees
Four Infosec alumni selected for exceptional accomplishments and leadership in cybersecurity.
Madison, WI, September 23, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Infosec Institute, a leading cybersecurity education company, today announced four new 2021 Infosec Hall of Fame inductees. Established in 2020 to recognize and celebrate the professional successes and industry leadership of Infosec alumni, the Infosec Hall of Fame committees selects top candidates from hundreds of nominations each year.
"We're excited to recognize Infosec alumni who have gone above and beyond to advance the industry and help others along the way," said Jack Koziol, CEO and founder of Infosec. "Now more than ever, it’s critical that cyber professionals share their knowledge and rethink how we approach cybersecurity’s biggest challenges. Infosec is proud to be part of these individuals’ journeys and can't wait to see what they achieve going forward."
Hall of Fame inductees were selected based on their career successes and contributions to the cybersecurity industry, as well as their future career goals. The 2021 Infosec Hall of Fame inductees are:
Sal Salisbury, Federal Modern Work Solutions Specialist, Microsoft
Lili-Ann Mitchell, Global Head of Security, Bombardier Recreational Products (BRP) and President, Consultation Lili-Ann Mitchell Inc.
Jayce Hill, Principal Software Engineer, Microsoft
Josh Hamit, CIO, Altra Federal Credit Union
Hall of Fame inductees will be recognized during the Infosec Inspire Awards ceremony held on October 19, 2021, during the virtual Infosec Inspire User Conference. The only event of its kind, Inspire is hyper-focused on building a culture of security - equipping cybersecurity leaders with knowledge and insights to develop employee cyber skills, strengthen security awareness and make a lasting impact. Learn more about Infosec Inspire at events.infosecinstitute.com/
Profiles on each 2021 Infosec Hall of Fame inductees will be released over the coming months and featured on the Infosec website. To follow their stories and receive other Infosec news, infosecinstitute.com/form/subscribe.
About Infosec
Infosec is the leading cybersecurity education company helping IT and security professionals advance their careers and empowering employees to be cyber-safe at work and home. Its mission is to equip individuals and organizations with the knowledge and skills to outsmart cybercrime confidently. More than 70% of the Fortune 500 have relied on Infosec Skills to develop their security talent and teams, and over five million learners worldwide are more cyber-resilient from Infosec IQ’s security awareness and phishing training. Follow Infosec on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and Infosec’s Resources Blog for the latest news, or visit infosecinstitute.com for more information.
