Teachers2Teachers Global Announces Rebrand
Teachers2Teachers Global, a 501(c)3 nonprofit, will change its name to Mathkind. With seven years of exciting growth and sharpened focus, its mission remains to build quality math education programs through collaborative partnerships that drive greater social justice.
Teachers2Teachers Global (T2TGlobal), a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, announced today that it has completed a major rebranding. Now known as Mathkind, the rebrand better reflects its mission to build quality math education programs through collaborative partnerships that drive greater social justice.
T2TGlobal was founded in 2014 by Drs. Chadd and Jenny McGlone, both educators, to create summer travel opportunities for US teachers to support their peers in developing countries. In the last seven years, it has grown from a small group of committed educators to a global network of researchers and local leaders collaborating year-round to transform mathematics instruction through high-quality, grassroots programs.
The organization will change its name to Mathkind and release a new logo and website redesign.
“We are changing our name to Mathkind because we believe that quality math education is for humankind,” said Executive Director Ali Jones. “Our approach has always centered around the idea that we don’t bring solutions to any partner or problem. Rather, we build them with one another as equal partners, and as humankind.”
About Mathkind, Formerly T2TGlobal
Mathkind believes in creating a more just and equitable world through mathematics education. The nonprofit works in schools that are committed to providing a quality education but lack opportunities and resources.
Mathkind partners with math educators to support their goals for their students. Its professional development programs empower local teachers with research-based best practices. Teachers learn new strategies at workshops and are supported by local Mathkind team members to apply them in their classrooms. Graduates of Mathkind programs develop into leaders who coach their colleagues.
