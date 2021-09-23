BookBuzz.net Partners with Best-Selling Author Sophie Barnes to Announce the Release of Her New Regency Romance - "The Dishonored Viscount"
BookBuzz.net is pleased to partner with USA Today Bestselling author, Sophie Barnes to announce the release of her new regency romance, "The Dishonored Viscount." Released on September 21, 2021, this is the eighth book in her Diamonds in the Rough series.
New York, NY, September 23, 2021 --(PR.com)-- He knows he doesn’t deserve her, yet he can’t get her out of his mind...
Stripped of his title because of a crime his father committed, Marcus Berkly has struggled to find a new place for himself in the world. Now, as London’s most skilled eye-surgeon, he dedicates his time to his patients while steering clear of Society. Until a chance encounter with a determined young woman upends his life.
When Lady Louise discovers that Mr. Berkly’s surgical method could save her from permanent blindness, she decides to enlist his help. Against her father’s direct orders, she takes charge of her fate, and falls desperately in love in the process. But can a proper lady and an ill-reputed scoundrel have a future together? Or are the odds against them simply too great?
"The Dishonored Viscount" is available for purchase in print and ebook formats. For more information about the book and author please visit http://bookbuzz.net/blog/regency-romance-the-dishonored-viscount-by-sophie-barnes/
Book Information:
The Dishonored Viscount
Diamonds in the Rough, Book 8
By Sophie Barnes
Release Date: September 21, 2021
ISBN: 978-1393608769
ASIN: B08SGLVWRH
Pages: 350
Genre: Regency Romance
About the Author:
USA Today Bestselling Author, Sophie Barnes, has spent her youth traveling with her parents to wonderful places all around the world. She's lived in five different countries, on three different continents, and speaks Danish, English, French, Spanish and Romanian with varying degrees of fluency.
She has studied design in Paris and New York and has a bachelor's degree from Parson's School of design, but most impressive of all - she's been married to the same man three times, in three different countries and in three different dresses.
While living in Africa, Sophie turned to her lifelong passion - writing.
When she's not busy, dreaming up her next romance novel, Sophie enjoys spending time with her family. She currently lives on the East Coast.
Contact:
Website: https://www.sophiebarnes.com/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/BarnesSophie
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/AuthorSophieBarnes
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/sophiebarnesromancewriter/
Goodreads: https://www.goodreads.com/author/show/5400052.Sophie_Barnes
Bookbub: https://www.bookbub.com/profile/sophie-barnes
Amazon: https://www.amazon.com/Sophie-Barnes/e/B0079A1N8W
PR By BookBuzz.net
BookBuzz.net helps indie authors, hybrid authors, and small publishers promote and market their books. They also help with book reviews, publicity, and more. Promote your upcoming release, your new release, your back list titles, your kindle countdown deal, and much more. They offer NetGalley listings, book reviews, BookFunnel promos, and free book giveaways. Let's Create Some Buzz For Your Book!
Stripped of his title because of a crime his father committed, Marcus Berkly has struggled to find a new place for himself in the world. Now, as London’s most skilled eye-surgeon, he dedicates his time to his patients while steering clear of Society. Until a chance encounter with a determined young woman upends his life.
When Lady Louise discovers that Mr. Berkly’s surgical method could save her from permanent blindness, she decides to enlist his help. Against her father’s direct orders, she takes charge of her fate, and falls desperately in love in the process. But can a proper lady and an ill-reputed scoundrel have a future together? Or are the odds against them simply too great?
"The Dishonored Viscount" is available for purchase in print and ebook formats. For more information about the book and author please visit http://bookbuzz.net/blog/regency-romance-the-dishonored-viscount-by-sophie-barnes/
Book Information:
The Dishonored Viscount
Diamonds in the Rough, Book 8
By Sophie Barnes
Release Date: September 21, 2021
ISBN: 978-1393608769
ASIN: B08SGLVWRH
Pages: 350
Genre: Regency Romance
About the Author:
USA Today Bestselling Author, Sophie Barnes, has spent her youth traveling with her parents to wonderful places all around the world. She's lived in five different countries, on three different continents, and speaks Danish, English, French, Spanish and Romanian with varying degrees of fluency.
She has studied design in Paris and New York and has a bachelor's degree from Parson's School of design, but most impressive of all - she's been married to the same man three times, in three different countries and in three different dresses.
While living in Africa, Sophie turned to her lifelong passion - writing.
When she's not busy, dreaming up her next romance novel, Sophie enjoys spending time with her family. She currently lives on the East Coast.
Contact:
Website: https://www.sophiebarnes.com/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/BarnesSophie
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/AuthorSophieBarnes
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/sophiebarnesromancewriter/
Goodreads: https://www.goodreads.com/author/show/5400052.Sophie_Barnes
Bookbub: https://www.bookbub.com/profile/sophie-barnes
Amazon: https://www.amazon.com/Sophie-Barnes/e/B0079A1N8W
PR By BookBuzz.net
BookBuzz.net helps indie authors, hybrid authors, and small publishers promote and market their books. They also help with book reviews, publicity, and more. Promote your upcoming release, your new release, your back list titles, your kindle countdown deal, and much more. They offer NetGalley listings, book reviews, BookFunnel promos, and free book giveaways. Let's Create Some Buzz For Your Book!
Contact
BookBuzz.netContact
Amanda Kerr
706-509-8422
http://bookbuzz.net/blog/regency-romance-the-dishonored-viscount-by-sophie-barnes/
Amanda Kerr
706-509-8422
http://bookbuzz.net/blog/regency-romance-the-dishonored-viscount-by-sophie-barnes/
Categories