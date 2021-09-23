BookBuzz.net Partners with Best-Selling Author Sophie Barnes to Announce the Release of Her New Regency Romance - "The Dishonored Viscount"

BookBuzz.net is pleased to partner with USA Today Bestselling author, Sophie Barnes to announce the release of her new regency romance, "The Dishonored Viscount." Released on September 21, 2021, this is the eighth book in her Diamonds in the Rough series.