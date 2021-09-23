Pace Women’s Justice Center Focuses on Empowerment During Domestic Violence Awareness Month

Join the Pace Women’s Justice Center (PWJC) for a month-long celebration of Empowerment during October, Domestic Violence Awareness Month. PWJC’s free civil legal services provide victims of abuse and sexual assault opportunities and resources to empower themselves and start their journeys away from abuse and towards healing. Please join all three events this month. Your support will directly help victims of abuse.