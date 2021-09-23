Pace Women’s Justice Center Focuses on Empowerment During Domestic Violence Awareness Month
Join the Pace Women’s Justice Center (PWJC) for a month-long celebration of Empowerment during October, Domestic Violence Awareness Month. PWJC’s free civil legal services provide victims of abuse and sexual assault opportunities and resources to empower themselves and start their journeys away from abuse and towards healing. Please join all three events this month. Your support will directly help victims of abuse.
White Plains, NY, September 23, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Pace Women’s Justice Center (PWJC) introduces a month long series of events during Domestic Violence Awareness Month. This October, PWJC’s month of Empowerment events honors the arduous journey, from victim to survivor, of the thousands of clients its represents annually, and the millions of victims of abuse globally. The series includes a variety of events, socially distanced and virtual, to create opportunities to safely gather and participate in a community of support. The events are open to the public and range from free to single fee for streaming or attending (donations are welcome).
The series kicks off with an outdoor Cocktail Reception followed by a Concert on Wednesday, October 6 at 5:30 p.m. The private performance features MILCK, a musician and advocate who rose to fame at the 2017 Women's March with her original song "Quiet." Tickets start at $275. The event will be held at the patio and band shell of the Westchester Country Club and requires proof of vaccination. On Sunday, October 24, PWJC will host its second event, a Wellness Hike coordinated by PUSH Personal Training. Location will be provided to registrants by email. This event is free, donations are suggested, and proof of vaccination is required.
The Month of Empowerment program will close with the film, Donna-Stronger Than Pretty. The movie, by Director Jaret Martino, is based on his mother's life and personal experience. He will host an exclusive virtual Q&A session on Thursday, October 28 at 8:00 p.m. via Zoom. A restricted link to view the film will be available for one week prior to the Q&A session. Tickets are $25 per person.
PWJC's free civil legal services provide victims of abuse and sexual assault opportunities and resources to empower themselves and begin their journey away from abuse and towards healing. Your support will directly help victims of abuse.
The Pace Women’s Justice Center (PWJC) is a self-funded nonprofit legal center located at Elisabeth Haub School of Law, under the 501(c)(3) status of Pace University. Each year, PWJC provides free legal services to over 3,500 victims and survivors of domestic violence, sexual assault, and elder abuse, as well as conducts or participates in over 140 training and outreach events. Serving Westchester and Putnam Counties, PWJC’s mission is to pursue justice for victims and prevent abuse through quality legal services, community partnerships, education, and awareness. With an experienced staff and a team of dedicated volunteers, including attorneys, other professionals, and students, PWJC has built an effective, coordinated community response to interpersonal violence. For more information https://law.pace.edu/wjc.
Patti D'Agostino
914-422-4396
https://law.pace.edu/wjc
