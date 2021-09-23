16th Annual Wag-O-Ween Expands to the Starland District
This year’s Halloween-themed fundraiser to feature two new kick-off events.
Savannah, GA, September 23, 2021 --(PR.com)-- The 16th annual Wag-O-Ween pet trick-or-treating fundraising event will be held on October 23 and 24 from 12:00 to 5:00 p.m. between the Starland District and the Savannah River. Humans and dogs alike are encouraged to dress up in Halloween costumes and follow maps to participating local businesses, which will be giving out dog treats and goodies. The fundraiser also includes a photo station with costume contests and raffles throughout each day.
After a successful 2020 weekend, event organizers The Hipster Hound and Renegade Paws Rescue decided to continue the two-day format this year and also expand it to the Starland District. In the past, Wag-O-Ween treat destinations were primarily located in downtown Savannah, but with this exciting addition, the event area will now span over two miles.
“Participants can come for both days and have two completely different experiences,” explained The Hipster Hound owner, Tonya Rintye. “Dogs and their humans can trick-or-treat downtown on the first day and then head to Starland on the second day, or vice versa!”
To honor local businesswoman and Wag-O-Ween event creator Sara Portman, her friends at The Hipster Hound and Renegade Paws Rescue established the Sara Portman Community Fund in 2020. A portion of the proceeds from Wag-O-Ween will go to this fund for community spay/neutering, education and more. The remaining money raised will continue to support local animal rescues in their mission to place animals in “furever” homes and support community education efforts.
Just as last year, the registration and pick-up process is completely streamlined. Participants can register and donate ahead of time on the Wag-O-Ween website at www.wagoween.org. The $10 wristband admits one pet for the entire weekend and includes a treat destination map and doggy swag bag.
During the week of Wag-O-Ween, participants can also register in-person or pick up their pre-ordered doggy swag bags and t-shirts at two newly added kick-off events. The first kick-off event will be held at Starland Yard on Wednesday, October 20 from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m., while the second kick-off will be held at B&D Burgers on Congress Street on Thursday, October 21 from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m.
To learn more about Wag-O-Ween registration, treat destinations, donation opportunities and kick-off events, visit the Wag-O-Ween website at www.wagoween.org. The website will be updated frequently as more details are determined closer to the event.
About The Hipster Hound
The Hipster Hound is a family-owned pet products and services company located in Savannah. They offer dog daycare, grooming, boarding, retail and more at two locations. Visit www.hipsterhound.net for more information.
About Renegade Paws Rescue
Renegade Paws Rescue is a 501(c)(3) volunteer-based organization dedicated to providing the highest level of care for unwanted, abused or injured dogs in the Coastal Empire and surrounding areas. Visit www.renegadepawsrescue.org for more information.
Contact
Katie Cupp
(847) 450-3886
https://www.wagoween.org/
